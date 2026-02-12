Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Ahead of clash against Team India, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus make HUGE allegation against ICC, says ‘we didn’t get…’

Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia will face off against Team India in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia will take on India in T20 World Cup 2026 match in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India.com at T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia cricket team are set to face co-hosts and defending champions Team India in their second Group A match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Gerhard Erasmus-led side started off their campaign with a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Netherlands at the same venue earlier this week.

The African Rhinos have the unique advantage over the tournament co-hosts that they will get to play back-to-back matches at the same venue. Suryakumar Yadav’s side, on the other hand, won’t get to play in the same venue twice in the league phases at least.

In spite of that, Namibia side had a massive grouse against the International Cricket Council (ICC). Although Namibia have been training in the Capital since Sunday, they haven’t had a single training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium under the lights.

They will head into a night match now against Team India as the clash on Thursday starts at 7pm IST onwards. “We haven’t got any lights in Namibia, light games, day-night games or night games in Namibia. Infrastructure-wise, it’s probably the challenge for us. So, yeah, it’s not a casual thing for guys. They don’t have, I think, bother guys who played in the Nepal Premier League and the ILT20 and tournaments like that and then the World Cups that we’ve played, you don’t really get accustomed to lights and train under it very often,” Erarmus said at the pre-match press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Team Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus “We haven’t got any lights in Namibia, light games, day-night games or night games in Namibia. Infrastructure-wise, it’s probably the challenge for us. So, yeah, it’s not a casual thing for guys. They don’t have, I think, bother guys who… pic.twitter.com/NbXLKiwQjU — Czarsportz Global – Associate Cricket World (@Emerging98) February 11, 2026

The Namibian cricketer blamed the ICC for not scheduling any night training session for his team. In fact, Canada cricket team, who are supposed to play a 3pm match vs UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday were given permission to train under the light along side India on Wednesday. India, on the other hand, trained under the lights from 6pm to 9pm on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We haven’t been given a night training before this game. I don’t know why. I think India has two-night trainings and I see outside that Canada are going to have a night training now. So make of that what you want, but we’ll just rock up and do our Namibian way, which is to fight,” Erasmus said, questioning ICC.

Namibia grateful for support of ICC

However, Namibia skipper Erasmus was grateful for the support of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in developing the sport in his country by sending Ranji trophy sides like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka to play in the country for the last couple of years.

“We have real good ties with the BCCI and they’ve made exchange programs available for us to come over to Indian State teams and we’ve hosted three of the Indian State teams. It’s been for any of the associate countries it’s always a matter of filling your calendar, getting high-quality fixtures in, getting very good cricketers to your country to play high-quality games regularly, not every two years or so, to enable you to climb the ranks, I guess.

“And, yeah, for us to have had them over, there’s been really good games, mostly 50-over games, all of them have been 50-over games. So, yeah, getting those inbound tours and us coming to India, I think it’s only going to grow our cricket and we’ve had a really good relationship with BCCI in that sense And I think it’s where we’re going to continue for many years,” Erasmus revealed.

