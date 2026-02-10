Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi set up HUGE win for 2024 finalists South Africa over Canada

South Africa's Aiden Markram played a captain's knock, as the Proteas secured a dominant 57-run victory over Canada in their Group D opener at the T20 World Cup on Monday.

T20 World Cup 2026: Skipper Aiden Markram led South Africa from the front with a brilliant half-century as the Proteas secured a dominant 57-run victory over Canada in their Group D opener at the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Sent in to bat, Markram scored 59 off 32 balls, which included 10 fours and a six. Ryan Rickelton (33), Quinton de Kock (25), Tristan Stubbs (34) and David Miller (39) also added crucial runs, helping South Africa post a formidable 213 for 4.

Canada managed to score only 156 for 8

Chasing 214, Canada managed to score only 156 for 8 in their 20 overs, with Navneet Dhaliwal top-scoring with 64. The visitors innings got off to a nightmare start as skipper Dilpreet Bajwa edged the very first ball from Lungi Ngidi (4/31) to wicket-keeper de Kock.

Dhaliwal and Yuvraj Samra added 17 runs in the first two overs before losing their wickets. Lungi Ngidi then struck twice in the third over, first dismissing Samra caught behind by de Kock, and two balls later cleaning up Kirton, leaving Canada reeling at 26 for 3 in just three overs.

Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker stitched 69-runs partnership

Dhaliwal along with Harsh Thaker (33 off 29) stitched a 69-run partnership for the fifth wicket, attempting to steady the innings. However, left-arm pacer Marco Jansen had other plans as he picked 2 wickets conceding 30 wickets, sealing South Africa’s emphatic victory. With the required run rate climbing too high, Canada could manage only 156 for 8.

Markarm brought up his fifty in just 28 balls

Earlier, Markram was in red-hot form as he brought up his fifty with a four off Bajwa in just 28 balls in the 10th over. Ran Rickelton looked in great form as he smashed three fours and one six during his 21-ball quickfire knock.

Markram was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ansh Patel, caught at long-on by Heyliger. Meanwhile, Rickelton walked back to the pavilion soon, handing a straight-forward catch to Harsh Thaker at the rope off the bowling of Patel.

Dewald Brevis failed to deliver with the bat, while Miller and Stubbs powered the Proteas to the big total with an unbeaten 75-run fifth-wicket partnership that came off just 37 balls.

