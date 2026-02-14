Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram’s EXPLOSIVE fifty steers South Africa to seven-wicket win over New Zealand, moves closer to Super 8s

Aiden Markram fiery half-century and Marco Jansen's impressive spell guided South Africa to seven-wicket win over New Zealand, almost securing their place in the Super 8s of the men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram's brilliant knock guided South Africa to seven-wicket win over New Zealand (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram smashed an explsoive half-century as South Africa crushed New Zealand by seven wickets, virtually sealing their spot in the Super 8s of the men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Leading from the front in a high-stakes Group D clash, Markram’s commanding 86-run knock dismantled the Kiwi attack and ensured a smooth chase for the Proteas.

New Zealand had earlier relied on a counter-attacking 74-run partnership between Mark Chapman (48) and Daryl Mitchell (32) to post a fighting total of 175 for seven after being put in to bat.

South Africa climbed to the top of Group D

Chasing 176, South Africa raced to their target in just 17.1 overs, claiming their third consecutive win and moving to the top of Group D. With six points from three matches, South Africa are strong favourites to advance to the next stage. The Proteas are set to face UAE in their next match, while New Zealand will take on Canada in Chennai on Tuesday.

Markram set the foundation for the chase, racing along at a strike rate nearing 200, smashing eight fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock (20 off 14) fell to Lockie Ferguson after giving South Africa a brisk start, while Ryan Rickelton (21 off 11) kept the momentum going before losing his wicket.

The defining phase came with a 40-run partnership between Markram and Rickelton, taking South Africa past the 100-run mark inside eight overs. Even after Rickelton and Dewald Brevis (21) fell in quick succession, the Proteas remained composed, showing no signs of panic.

Aiden Markram samshed 28 half-century

Markram smashed a 28 balls fifty and ensured the required rate never became a factor. David Miller added crucial runs in the death over (24 not out) as the duo calmly steered the side home with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, Tim Seifert (13 off 9) and Finn Allen (31 off 17) got New Zealand off to a flying start with some aggressive hitting, laced with towering sixes off Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi. However, Jansen struck back, removing Seifert, Rachin Ravindra (13), and Allen to shift South Africa in the driver seat.

Keshav Maharaj then cleaned up Glenn Phillips (1), leaving New Zealand at 64 for 4 in seven overs. Despite a fighting 74-run partnership between Mark Chapman (48 off 26) and Daryl Mitchell (32 off 24), which included big hits off Aiden Markram, Jansen returned to dismiss Chapman, while Ngidi and Corbin Bosch removed Mitchell and skipper Mitchell Santner, stalling the innings.

Jansen finished with 4/40, Bosch 1/34, and Maharaj 1/24, while James Neesham added a late unbeaten 23.

