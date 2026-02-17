  • Home
  T20 World Cup 2026: Australia crash OUT of Super 8 race as Zimbabwe seal HISTORIC qualification

T20 World Cup 2026: Australia crash OUT of Super 8 race as Zimbabwe seal HISTORIC qualification

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia has been knocked out from the Super 8 race, after the Group B fixture between Zimbabwe and Ireland got washed out due

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia knocked out from T20 World Cup 2026. (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia has been knocked out from the Super 8 race, after the Group B fixture between Zimbabwe and Ireland got washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has secured a Super 8 spot for the first time in T20 Worl Cup history.

The last time Australia failed to qualify was in 2009.

