T20 World Cup 2026: Australia crash OUT of Super 8 race as Zimbabwe seal HISTORIC qualification
T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia has been knocked out from the Super 8 race, after the Group B fixture between Zimbabwe and Ireland got washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has secured a Super 8 spot for the first time in T20 Worl Cup history.
The last time Australia failed to qualify was in 2009.
