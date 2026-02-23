T20 World Cup 2026: Bad news for Abhishek Sharma, star player from Dhoni’s CSK set to replace him for India’s must-win match vs Zimbabwe

Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Bad news for Abhishek Sharma, star player from Dhonis CSK set to replace him for Indias must-win match vs Zimbabwe

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has managed to score only 15 runs in 4 matches in T20 World Cup 2026 including three successive ducks.

Abhishek Sharma could be replaced by Sanju Samson in India's next Super 8 match vs Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Team India have their backs against the wall after the opening game of Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India’s 76-run loss to the Proteas has a made a massive dent to their net run-rate and their next two Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies are ‘do-or-die’ encounters now.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side will be looking to make a few major changes for their next Super 8 game against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (February 26). One of them could be dropping world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, who has endured a rotten run in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter started off the T20 World Cup with three successive ducks and after finally managing to open his account against South Africa in the Super 8 match on Sunday, he was dismissed for only 15 off 12 balls as Indians were bundled out for 111, chasing 188 to win. Team India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate gave a big hint that Sanju Samson will join the ‘discussion’ ahead of India’s matches vs Zimbabwe and West Indies.

“Look, there’s a lot of inexperience in the team and you want a settled team. These guys have done it all before. They’re all fantastic players. You stick with the guys who we feel have performed really well over the last 18 months and who are maybe shy of a few runs now? Or do we twist and bring Sanju (Samson), who’s also a fantastic player and obviously helps tactically with having a right hander at the top of the order and I’m sure that’ll be a talking point over the next few days going into these two very important games,” Ten Doeschate said in the post-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

SURYAKUMAR YADAV ON ABHISHEK SHARMA & BACKING HIM. ♥️ – Captain Surya, A Leader! pic.twitter.com/KVt6WvhQps — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) February 21, 2026

Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings from the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The Indian wicket-keeper batter has played in only one game in the T20 World Cup 2026, replacing Abhishek Sharma at the top against Namibia in New Delhi earlier this month when the SRH opener had fallen ill.

Axar Patel to come in for Washington Sundar

The other major change that Team India could make ahead of clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai could be to bring back vice-captain Axar Patel to the playing 11. Washington Sundar had turned out for Axar in India’s last two matches against Netherlands and South Africa but the Gujarat Titans all-rounder has failed to impress so far.

Sundar bowled only a couple of over vs South Africa and was dismissed for only 11 in the Super 8 match vs South Africa on Sunday. “I would look at bringing Axar Patel back into the playing XI, keeping in mind the lack of too many left-handed batters in Zimbabwe’s line-up. You could possibly bring him in place of Arshdeep Singh. But Arshdeep bowled so well against South Africa and you wouldn’t want to change somebody who looked in such good rhythm. So, maybe they might not make a change and go with the same team.

“But I feel Washington Sundar will be the one to miss out. He is not being used properly. Against South Africa, he bowled just two overs and did nothing with the bat. Against Netherlands, he bowled four overs but took no wickets. I think the time has run out for Washington Sundar. Axar Patel will surely replace him,” former India captain Sunil Gavaskar told JioHotstar.

