Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Bad news for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi after MAULING at hands of Team India, they are set to be…

T20 World Cup 2026: Bad news for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi after MAULING at hands of Team India, they are set to be…

Pakistan cricket team are set to drop Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi for their next T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Namibia on Wednesday.

Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Afridi (left) and Babar Azam. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan cricket team were hammered by a record margin of 61 runs by arch-rivals India in their Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Salman Ali Agha’s side now have the task of defeating Namibia in their final Group A clash on Wednesday to ensure their qualification for the Super 8 stages.

Ahead of this crucial encounter, the axe is already set to fall on two senior Pakistan cricketers – Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi – after their lacklustre showing in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, according to Pakistan website Geo News on Monday. Babar struggled to score 5 off 6 balls while Shaheen leaked 31 runs in his 2 overs in Colombo on Sunday.

A report in Geo News website claims that the Pakistan team management are set to take the huge call to drop former T20I captain Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi for the match against Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia. The report added that Pakistan could make 2 or 3 changes in the playing 11 for the match against Namibia.

BABAR AZAM INNINGS AGAINST INDIA – 5(7) in T20 WC 26.

– 13(10) in T20 WC 24.

– 10(22) in Asia Cup 23.

– 50(58) in ODI WC 23.

– 10(9) & 14(10) in Asia Cup 22.

– 68*(52) in T20 WC 21.

– 48(57) in ODI WC 19.

– 47(62) & 9(25) in Asia Cup 18.

– 8(12) & 46(52) in CT 17.… pic.twitter.com/am29xZYN3v — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) February 16, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pakistan cricket team have chosen to take a ‘rest day’ on Monday and will get back to the field for training on Tuesday ahead of their next league match. Pakistan’s do-or-die fixture against Namibia is set to take place on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground. After the defeat against India, Pakistan have slipped to third place in the Points Table behind USA and a loss against Namibia will mean that the United States can qualify on the basis of their superior net run-rate.

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf immediately called for Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan to be dropped in the aftermath of loss against India.

“Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” Yousuf tweeted.

Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides #T20worldcup — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 15, 2026

The head coach of Pakistan defended the decision to bowl first against India after skipper Salman Ali Agha had won the toss on Sunday. “I think if you look at the game, the ball spun half as much in the second innings, the ball skid on. So there’s nothing wrong with the decision to bowl first, it was the quality of the bowling in the first six overs and also the way Ishan Kishan played in terms of took the game away from us.

“So certainly nothing to do with the pitch slowing down. It didn’t slow down, it spun less. So you’ve got to look at the facts rather than the emotive accountability. I mean, the ball, they bowled nicely up front with a seam. We took some poor options, but it certainly wasn’t the pitch,” Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said in the post-match press conference in Colombo.

Defending champions Team India have already qualified for the Super 8 stages with three wins in three matches so far.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.