T20 World Cup 2026: Bad news for India, Pakistan officially support Bangladesh, write to ICC saying…

Pakistan Cricket Board have written to ICC supporting Bangladesh's stance against India. (Photo: IANS)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly backed Bangladesh’s stance of refusing to play their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India due to ‘security concerns’ in a communication to the ICC. The ICC Board are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to take a final call on Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, including whether the team will travel to India for the tournament starting February 7.

Bangladesh are slated to play all four of their group-stage matches in India, with the first three scheduled in Kolkata and the remaining one in Mumbai. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board, supported by its government, has remained adamant and sought a shift of its matches to co-hosts Sri Lanka.

BCB is also keeping legal options open. Bangladesh remains firm on its stance over security concerns.

The board is waiting for the ICC’s decision, while players remain in uncertainty. If necessary, BCB is prepared to approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).… pic.twitter.com/IJesYXOJYG — Shadman Sakib Arnob (@arnuX05) January 21, 2026

On the eve of the ICC meeting, the PCB wrote to the global body stating that it supports the BCB’s stance, citing political instability in the region and has copied all ICC Board members on the letter, according to ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

The ICC and the BCB have held multiple discussions on the issue, including a meeting in Dhaka last weekend, but neither side has changed its position. While the ICC has insisted that the tournament be held as per schedule, the BCB has maintained that it cannot send their team to India.

The PCB has not made any public comment on the matter although Board sources have said that the Bangladesh government had contacted Pakistan for support in the ICC. Pakistan will be playing all their matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model agreement with the BCCI and ICC till 2027.

The crisis related to Bangladesh began after Kolkata Knight Riders released pacer Mustafizur Rahman following a directive from the BCCI, which referred to ‘recent developments all around’. Subsequently, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL, and the BCB formally informed the ICC of its decision of not playing World Cup matches in India.

Bangladesh are in Group C along with West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal. Litton Das-led side are set to face West Indies in their opening match of the T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7. Their second match against Italy will be at the same venue on February 9, while their third game will also be in Kolkata against England on February 14.

Bangladesh’s final league match will be against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.