T20 World Cup 2026: Bad news for Pakistan cricket team, after MASSIVE loss to Team India, they can be…

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan cricket team are in danger of not qualifying for the Super 8 stages of the tournament if they lose their final match against Namibia.

Pakistan cricket team can crash out from league stages if they lose to Namibia on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan cricket team appear to be in big trouble after their massive 61-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in their third Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Salman Ali Agha’s side have now slipped to third place in the Group A points standings with only one match remaining while USA with back-to-back wins over Netherlands and Namibia have climbed to the second place behind Team India.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side are the first team to have qualified for the Super 8 stage and are now comfortably placed with 6 points from their first three matches with a great Net Run-rate of +3.050. Second-placed USA have completed all of their 4 matches in the Group stage and have 4 points from 4 matches with a NRR of +0.787.

Pakistan are now in danger of failing to qualify out of the league stages in back-to-back T20 World Cup editions as they have a NRR of -0.403. The equation is simple for them, they have to win their last league match against Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

Team P W L T NR Pts NRR India 3 3 0 0 0 6 3.050 USA 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.787 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.403 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.352 Namibia 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.443

Can Pakistan fail to qualify for Super 8 stage

If Salman Ali Agha’s side lose their final league match against Namibia by any margin, it is likely that their NRR will definitely take a hit and unlikely to improve above USA’s run-rate. A loss for Pakistan against Namibia will definitely send them packing from the league stages of the T20 World Cup 2026.

“We’re really disappointed we didn’t play as well as we could, but we’re also part of a tournament and we know in tournament play that it’s not always going to go your way. So, our job is to pick ourselves up and make sure that we’re very good in two or three days,” Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said.

The Pakistan coach put his faith in his side’s batters even after scoring 114 in reply to India’s 175 for 7 in 20 overs. “All these guys are international players, they’re all good players, but when the pressure comes on, are they going to trust the decision making or are they going to probably go outside that? That’s something that for us to progress further in this tournament it’s something we’re going to have to get better at,” Hesson added.

There some good news for Pakistan as well. If their final match against Namibia is washed out due to rain, then they will qualify for the Super 8 by getting 1 point and moving up to 5 points as compared to 4 of USA.

