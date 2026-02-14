Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Update: Bad news for Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India before Pakistan match on Sunday, rain is set to play…

Colombo weather update: Team India's scheduled practice session ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Pakistan is set to be affected by rain on Saturday.

India cricket team practice session ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 match could be affected by rain on Saturday. (Source: X)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Team India are heading into their Group A match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The defending champions are already at a disadvantage since they will have to travel to Sri Lanka, for hopefully this solitary match, and get used to the alien conditions as soon as possible.

But there is some bad news in store for Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India ahead of their Pakistan match as their one and only training session at the R. Premadasa Stadium could be also affected by rain. Just like game day on Sunday, there is prediction for rain on Saturday on the eve of the tie as well.

Team India are set to train under the lights between 6pm and 9pm after arriving in Colombo late on Friday night. “India will have a training session at the RPICS from 18h00 to 21h00 local time and hold a media interaction at the Press Conference Room starting around 17h30,” the ICC informed on Friday.

Salman Ali Agha’s side on the other hand will be training in the afternoon on Saturday. “Pakistan will have a training session at the RPICS from 14h00 to 17h00 local time and hold a media interaction at the Press Conference Room starting around 13h45,” the ICC revealed.

To the concern of Indian side, there is prediction for rain showers on Saturday afternoon as well. The temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and there is around 67 per cent possibility of rain. The prediction also says there could be around 16 per cent possibility of thunderstorms as well with around 85 per cent cloud cover.

Check Colombo weather prediction for Saturday ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

The prediction for Sunday on match day is not too promising either with 94 per cent chances of rain and up to 12.6mm of rain predicted. There could be at least 4 hours of rain on Sunday which could lead to the first wash-out match of the tournament. If the India vs Pakistan match is washed out, then both teams will get one point each as there is no Reserve Day for the league stage games.

Pakistan cricket team train under lights on Friday

The Pakistan cricket team have a massive advantage of familiarity with the Sri Lankan conditions. They will all of their matches in Sri Lanka, according to the ‘hybrid model’ agreed till 2027 between BCCI, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the ICC.

Update – Babar Azam Practicing in the nets today. – Hope we see him scoring a century against india. pic.twitter.com/2j1zvPi5Zn — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 13, 2026

Salman Ali Agha’s side, who have won both of their Group A matches against the Netherlands and USA so far, trained for three hours under the light on Friday evening between 6pm and 9pm. Team India reached the Sri Lanka Capital around 9pm on Friday night after their second Group A match against Namibia on Thursday in New Delhi, which they won with a record margin of 93 runs. Suryakumar Yadav’s side also defeated USA by 29 runs in their first match.

