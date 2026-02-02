Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Darwish Rasooli stars as Afghanistan crush Bangladesh’s replacement Scotland by 61 runs in warm-up match

Afghanistan registered a commanding 61-run victory over Scotland, thanks to Darwish Rasooli, who led form the front as he played a sensational knock of 84.

New Delhi: In the opening warm-up match of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan registered a commanding 61-run victory over Scotland in Bengaluru. Darwish Rasooli, led form the front as he played a sensational innings guiding Afghanistan’s batting effort.

The team posted a competitive total of 184/6 before displaying a well-rounded bowling performance, which featured Azamatullah Omarzai’s three-wicket haul, restricting Scotland to 123 all out.

Afghanistan faced early setback with Gulbadin Naib and Sediqullah Atal departing for single-digit scores. However, Rasooli joined hands with Ibrahim Zadran who scored 36 and steadied the innings, stitching together a crucial 82-run partnership.

Darwish Rasooli showcased masterclass of power-hitting

Rasooli played an impactful knock of 84 off 46 balls, with a masterclass of power-hitting, which included seven fours and five sixes, while veteran Mohammad Nabi added a quick-fire 34 off 16 balls, giving Afghanistan the momentum heading into the second innings.

Chasing 185, Scotland started on a shaky note, they didn’t look comfortable from the start. Afghanistan’s bowlers dominated, as Omarzai’s grabbed a 3 wicket-haul conceding 14 runs dismantling the middle order.

Pacer Ziaur Rahman Sharifi and Nabi, who also contributed with the ball as they claimed two wickets each, ensured that the chase never gained traction. Scotland struggled to build partnerships, with Matthew Cross and Michael Jones being the top scorers, each managing just 21 runs.

Scotland’s disappointing performance underscored Afghanistan’s all-round strength, with Rasooli’s batting brilliance and Omarzai’s incisive bowling proving decisive.

Afghanistan will play their final warm-up against West Indies

Afghanistan, who reached the semi-finals in the 2024 T20 World Cup, are gearing up for another strong campaign in the upcoming tournament. The team will take on the West Indies in their final warm-up match which is set to be played on February 4, while Scotland will face Namibia on the same day.

Afghanistan, who are placed in Group D alongside Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and UAE, will play their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand on February 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

