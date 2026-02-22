T20 World Cup 2026: David Miller, Marco Jansen help SA end Team India’s RECORD win streak

Home

South Africa secured an impressive 76-run win over India in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash, thanks to brillinat all-round performance by the Proteas at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

South Africa secures 76-run win over India in Super 8 clash

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa showcased an impressive all-round performance to hand the defending champions India 76-run defeat in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

This massive victory in the rematch of the T20 World Cup 2024 final not only boosted the Proteas campaign but also dealt a significant blow to India’s unbeaten run and net run rate in the tournament.

Bumrah and Arshdeep dismantles South Africa’s top-order

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, South Africa faced early setback as Jasprit Bumrah (3/15 in 4 overs) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) dismantled the Proteas’s top-order, reducing them to 20/3 inside the first four overs.

However, David Miller steadied the innings with a masterful counter-attacking knock of 63 off 35 balls, which featured outstanding strokes including powerful sixes that silenced the home crowd.

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis contributed from the other end with a brisk 45 off 29 balls. The duo stitched 97-runs partnership for fourth-wicket off just 51 deliveries and shifted the momentum decisively in South Africa’s favour.

Tristan Stubbs chipped in with a late quickfire 44 as South Africa recovered to post a challenging total of 187/7 in their 20 overs.

Despite Bumrah’s sensational spell, the Proteas middle-order resilience proved crucial on a surface that offered some assistance to pacers early on.

Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj stunned India’s batting line-up

Chasing 188, India were under immense pressure from South Africa’s varied bowling attack. Captain Aiden Markram opened the bowling with his part-time off-spin and removed in-form Ishan Kishan for a four-ball duck. Marco Jansen then wreaked havoc in the powerplay, as he picked two wickets to leave India reeling at 26/3.

Abhishek Sharma, ended his consecutive ducks streak, but failed to deliver with the bat again as he managed to score only 15 before falling to Jansen.

India never recovered as Marco Jansen finished with an impressive 4/22, while Keshav Maharaj stun the Men in Blue with 3/24. Corbin Bosch provided key breakthroughs with 2/12, while Lungi Ngidi’s spell of 0/15 in his four overs ensured no momentum could build.

Shivam Dube led from the front with a gritty 42 off 37 balls, but it was insufficient against the relentless pressure. South Africa bowled India out for 111 in 18.5 overs, securing a comprehensive win that highlighted their clinical execution in high-stakes matches.

