T20 World Cup 2026: Dhonis CSK friend and teammate ready for clash of brothers in Super 8 match vs India, says, our mother is…

T20 World Cup 2026: Dhoni's CSK friend and teammate ready for 'clash of brothers' in Super 8 match vs India, says, 'our mother is…'

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Albie Morkel and Morne Morkel will be at opposite ends when 2024 finalists face off at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

South Africa's Albie Morkel was part of MS Dhoni's CSK till IPL 2013. (Source: X)

India.com at T20 World Cup 2026: The T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (February 22) is all set to be a repeat of the 2024 final between India and South Africa which Rohit Sharma’s side won to end a 17-year-long wait. But off the field the India vs South Africa match will be a ‘battle of brothers’ with Albie Morkel in SA’s corner and Morne Morkel with defending champions Team India.

Morne Morkel has been bowling coach of Team India for over a year now after joining head coach Gautam Gambhir’s support staff. While former SA all-rounder Albie Morkel has been working as ‘specialist consultant’ with Aiden Markram’s Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Asked what will be the feeling in the ‘battle of brothers’ in the Super 8 clash come Sunday, Albie said with a smile, “We don’t talk to each other. I think my mother, she’s more worried than us. She doesn’t know who to support, India or South Africa,” Albie Morkel said, ahead of South Africa’s Group A match vs UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Albie Morkel is best remembered for his match-winning stints with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Albie was part of CSK team from 2007 to 2013 and picked up 76 out 85 IPL wickets for them. He also scored 241 runs in 2007 at a strike-rate of 147.85 and 198 runs in 2009 at a strike-rate of 151.14.

On what it entails to be ‘specialist consultant’, Albie Morkel said, “It’s been an interesting term, a specialist consultant. I had to figure it out myself a little bit. But I guess it’s anything it takes to help the team do well in the World Cup. So do a bit of both, batting, and fielding, mostly focus around the bowling for now. And yeah, do some work with the lower order batters, swing work, and stuff like that.”

Real World Cup is set to start now: Albie Morkel

Albie believes the ‘real World Cup’ is beginning with the Super 8 stages with South Africa in Group 1 with India, Zimbabwe and West Indies. “I think the World Cup really starts now, even though we had a tough group. Now you face India, possibly Australia or Zimbabwe and what’s the other one? West Indies in our group. So it’s really tough.

“It’s going to be all good games. Yes, the pressure, there will be more pressure on those games because as you move later to towards the playoffs. But I feel we’ve got a very experienced group Bowlers and batting better so guys that’s been exposed to that whether it’s an IPL or other leagues is international cricket is a little bit different, but guys that can handle that pressure. So I think they actually will thrive in those circumstances where there’s a bit more pressure on the games,” Albie Morkel added.

South Africa’s Super 8 schedule in T20 World Cup 2026

Teams Venue Date Time India Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad February 22 7pm West Indies Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad February 26 3pm Zimbabwe Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi March 1 3pm

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

