T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Don’t drop Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson can…’, star CSK player makes HUGE prediction before Super 8 match vs Zimbabwe

Team India are set to make a few changes in their playing 11 for the Super 8 match vs Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday.

Sanju Samson is set to return to playing 11 for India's Super 8 match vs Zimbabwe in Chennai. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Team India have their backs against the wall after their massive 76-run loss in the Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa on Sunday. The defending champions have the clear-cut task of defeating Zimbabwe and West Indies in their next two Super 8 matches and hope that few more results go their way.

After the setback against the Proteas, there are already talks about a few changes for their upcoming match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. There is speculation that new Chennai Super Kings recruit Sanju Samson may return to the playing 11 at the expense of either out-of-form Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma.

Samson was traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season. Former CSK wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes Samson should return to the Indian team but not at the expense of Abhishek Sharma.

“I would like to see Axar Patel coming back into the team. He has played crucial knocks in the past. Yes, match-ups come into play, but I would definitely bring Axar Patel in. There is also the question of Sanju Samson. There could even be a homecoming for him in Chennai now. It is something India would definitely be considering, especially given the glaring problem Indian left-handers are facing against off-spinners. When you play against Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza could also come in handy in the Powerplay. I would not drop Abhishek Sharma or Ishan Kishan. Instead, I would bring Sanju Samson in place of Tilak,” Parthiv Patel said on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’ program.

“It is a tough call, but you try to back an in-form player. Yes, Sanju Samson is not in great form either, but bringing in a right-hander could offer a different perspective. Or maybe, India could just try changing the batting order. If Sanju Samson comes in, he should bat at number three. If he does not play, then Surya has to bat at three,” he added.

Sanju samson facing bumrah in nets !!

He is ready for next match !! pic.twitter.com/2ryTcwYlG4 — Devraj (@Criccrazyyy) February 24, 2026

Samson played in only one match in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, smashing 22 in 9 balls against Namibia when he came into the side in place of Abhishek Sharma who was ill. However, in 2026, Samson has only managed to score 68 runs in 6 matches with a best of 24 at an average of 11.33.

Overall in T20I cricket, Samson has scored 1100 runs in 58 matches with a strike-rate of 148.84 with 3 hundreds and 3 fifties to his name. Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel also believes that India are not getting the required starts in the Powerplay overs with Abhishek Sharma falling for three successive ducks and only managing to score 15 in the Super 8 game vs South Africa.

“Not only in this game (India vs South Africa), but even against Namibia or even the USA, and Pakistan, although that was a difficult wicket to bat on, losing early wickets has been a concern for India. The way India has lost wickets in the Powerplay, especially against off-spinners, is worrying. It was to (Aiden) Markram this time. They are playing too many shots, going against the angle. Perhaps they could consider changing the batting order slightly, especially with three left-handers at the top.

“They could have sent Suryakumar Yadav at number three. That is something I thought India could have tried in this game. When you play a high-risk, high-reward game and constantly take risks, you are bound to have days like this. Unfortunately, it happened on a very crucial day,” Parthiv felt.

