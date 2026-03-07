Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: All you need to know about closing ceremony time, performers and key details

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: All you need to know about closing ceremony time, performers and key details

T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its grand finale as India take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday after an action-packed month of cricket. Find out the key details about the closing ceremony.

Key Details about T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony

T20 World Cup 2026: After weeks of thrilling matches, the T20 World Cup 2026 is on the verge of conclusion, with the Men in Blue set to take on New Zealand in the Final, which is scheduled for Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India marched into the final their after defeating England by seven runs in a thrilling semifinal at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, while New Zealand booked their place by defeating South Africa by nine wickets in Kolkata. The final will mark India’s fourth appearance in a T20 World Cup final history as they look to claim a record third title, while New Zealand will be playing their second final in pursuit of their maiden trophy.

India will head into the final with the defending champions tag and coming off recent bilateral series wins against New Zealand. However, past tournament records might be a concern for the Men in Blue as the Kiwis have never lost to India in ICC event encounters. Both teams also had challenging campaigns, at times looking close to elimination before bouncing back strongly to secure their place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

Ahead of the final high-voltage clash, a closing ceremony has been organised as it will mark the closure of the tournament.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Key Details about the closing ceremony :

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony take place?

The T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 8.

Where will the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which artists will perform at the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

Famous Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, Bollywood and Punjabi singer Sukhbir, and famous Gujarati folk singer Falguni Pathak are all set to perform at the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony.

What time is the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony scheduled to begin?

The T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will start at 5:30 PM.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.