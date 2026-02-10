Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Flight fares to Sri Lanka surge after Pakistan confirms participation in...

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed their decision to play the group stage match against India which is scheduled for February 15 after dicsussions with PCB, BCB, Sri Lanka Cricket, ICC.

Flight fares to Sri Lanka surge after Pakistan confirms participation (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Flight ticket prices to Sri Lanka have increased sharply after Pakistan confirmed their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India which is scheduled for February 15.

Round-trip fares from Mumbai to Colombo have risen to around Rs 60,000, while ticket prices from Karachi to Colombo have climbed to nearly 105,000 Pakistani Rupees.

Sri Lankan Airlines also confirmed an overnight increase of about Rs 10,000 in fares after Pakistan decided to withdraw its boycott.

The sharp rise in prices comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reversed its decision after intense back-channel talks involving the PCB, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Sri Lanka Cricket, and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The high-profile contest is estimated to generate over Rs 20,870,000,000,000 crores in economic value through broadcast rights, ticket sales, sponsorship deals, and advertising revenue.’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed about the reversed decision

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the decision via the government’s official X handle, stating that Pakistan would take part in the match after “requests from friendly countries”, including Sri Lanka, the UAE, and Bangladesh.

“The Government of Pakistan directs the PCB and the national cricket team to take the field on February 15,” the post read.

The announcement brought an end to weeks of uncertainty over the marquee fixture and sparked an unprecedented spike in airfares, hotel bookings, and other travel expenses across Sri Lanka, as fans gear up for what is expected to be a huge turnout on match day.

