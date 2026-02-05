Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Former PCB chairman keeps hope alive for India-Pakistan clash, says...

T20 World Cup 2026: Former PCB chairman keeps hope alive for India-Pakistan clash, says…

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to officially communicate its position to the ICC, with the high-voltage match scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

Former PCB chairman keeps hope alive for India-Pakistan clash (Source : X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The chances of India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 remains uncertain. The Pakistani government has posted on social media that the Men in Green will not play against India, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to officially communicate its position to the ICC. The high-voltage match is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and has been keenly awaited by cricket fans.

ICC issued concern over Pakistan’s selective partcipation

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement expressing concern over the impact of Pakistan’s selective participation in a global tournament, calling it contrary to the principles of fairness, integrity, and competitive balance.

According to former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, a match between India and Pakistan is still possible if Bangladesh is included in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

While speaking to India Today, the former PCB chairman said, “In my opinion, if Bangladesh can be invited to Sri Lanka, it’s not too late. Many matches are being played there.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Najam Sethi keeps hope alive for India-Pakistan match

If the India–Pakistan match does not take place, it would result in a major financial setback for the ICC and the sport as a whole. Sethi said Pakistan reached the decision after weighing all options. He said “The PCB leadership has examined all possible consequences. They have consulted lawyers both domestically and internationally. They are satisfied with this decision.”

Sethi further said the Pakistan Cricket Board was initially left isolated, with no support from other boards due to the BCC’s stance, but added that the situation is now beginning to change. He said, “The biggest issue is the BCCI’s attitude. They have threatened other cricket boards at every stage. Earlier, Pakistan was alone; everyone supported India. Now this is changing. Now Bangladesh has also been ignored. Pakistan and Bangladesh together represent more than 400 million people.”

As per reports, Pakistan could face ICC sanctions for boycotting the match against India. The PCB may also be hit with further disciplinary action, face restrictions on issuing No-Objection Certificates for overseas players in its domestic T20 league, suffer revenue losses, and potentially risk losing hosting rights for future tournaments.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.