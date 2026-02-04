Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, 55 Matches from February 7 to March 8

T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, 55 Matches from February 7 to March 8

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway on Saturday, February 7 with a triple-header. A total of 55 matches will be played with the final set to take place on March 8.

Team India will play their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway on Saturday (February 7) with a triple-header across three cities. Co-hosts and defending champions Team India will open their campaign against 2024 edition co-hosts USA in a Group A fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7pm IST onwards.

India’s arch-rivals Pakistan will be featuring in match No. 1 of the tournament against Netherlands in another Group A fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo on Saturday. The third fixture of the day will feature two-time world champions West Indies taking on Scotland in a Group C match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Scotland are last-minute entrants into the tournament after replacing Bangladesh. The Asian side were thrown out of the tournament by the ICC after refusing to play their Group C fixture in India at Kolkata and Mumbai.

A total of 55 matches are schedule to take place in the tournament featuring 20 teams who have been divided into 4 groups. The final is scheduled to take place at either Ahmedabad or Colombo. If Pakistan or Sri Lanka qualify for the final, it will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 8.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, if any other team qualifies for the final then it will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The only fixture which has been thrown into doubt is the Group A fixture between India and Pakistan on February 15.

The Pakistan Government has said that the national team will not be taking field against India in protest against ICC decision to throw out Bangladesh.

Here are the four groups for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026…

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: West Indies, England, Italy, Nepal, Scotland

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

Here is the full 55-match schedule for T20 World Cup 2026…

Date Match Venue Time (IST) February 7 Pakistan vs Netherlands (Group A) SSC, Colombo 11 AM February 7 West Indies vs Scotland (Group C) Kolkata 3 PM February 7 India vs USA (Group A) Mumbai 7 PM February 8 New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Group D) Chennai 11 AM February 8 England vs Nepal (Group C) Mumbai 3 PM February 8 Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Group B) RPS, Colombo 7 PM February 9 Scotland vs Italy (Group C) Kolkata 11 AM February 9 Zimbabwe vs Oman (Group B) SSC, Colombo 3 PM February 9 South Africa vs Canada (Group D) Ahmedabad 7 PM February 10 Netherlands vs Namibia (Group A) Delhi 11 AM February 10 New Zealand vs UAE (Group D) Chennai 3 PM February 10 Pakistan vs USA (Group A) SSC, Colombo 7 PM February 11 South Africa vs Afghanistan (Group D) Ahmedabad 11 AM February 11 Australia vs Ireland (Group B) RPS, Colombo 3 PM February 11 England vs West Indies (Group C) Mumbai 7 PM February 12 Sri Lanka vs Oman (Group B) Kandy 11 AM February 12 Nepal vs Italy (Group C) Mumbai 3 PM February 12 India vs Namibia (Group A) Delhi 7 PM February 13 Australia vs Zimbabwe (Group B) RPS, Colombo 11 AM February 13 Canada vs UAE (Group D) Delhi 3 PM February 13 USA vs Netherlands (Group A) Chennai 7 PM February 14 Ireland vs Oman (Group B) SSC, Colombo 11 AM February 14 England vs Scotland (Group C) Kolkata 3 PM February 14 New Zealand vs South Africa (Group D) Ahmedabad 7 PM February 15 West Indies vs Nepal (Group C) Mumbai 11 AM February 15 USA vs Namibia (Group A) Chennai 3 PM February 15 India vs Pakistan (Group A) RPS, Colombo 7 PM February 16 Afghanistan vs UAE (Group D) Delhi 11 AM February 16 England vs Italy (Group C) Kolkata 3 PM February 16 Australia vs Sri Lanka (Group B) Kandy 7 PM February 17 New Zealand vs Canada (Group D) Chennai 11 AM February 17 Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Group B) Kandy 3 PM February 17 Scotland vs Nepal (Group C) Mumbai 7 PM February 18 South Africa vs UAE (Group D) Delhi 11 AM February 18 Pakistan vs Namibia (Group A) SSC, Colombo 3 PM February 18 India vs Netherlands (Group A) Ahmedabad 7 PM February 19 West Indies vs Italy (Group C) Kolkata 11 AM February 19 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Group B) RPS, Colombo 3 PM February 19 Afghanistan vs Canada (Group D) Chennai 7 PM February 20 Australia vs Oman (Group B) Kandy 7 PM February 21 Y2 vs Y3 RPS, Colombo 7 PM February 22 Y1 vs Y4 Kandy 3 PM February 22 X1 vs X4 Ahmedabad 7 PM February 23 X2 vs X3 Mumbai 7 PM February 24 Y1 vs Y3 Kandy 7 PM February 25 Y2 vs Y4 RPS, Colombo 7 PM February 26 X3 vs X4 Ahmedabad 3 PM February 26 X1 vs X2 Chennai 7 PM February 27 Y1 vs Y2 RPS, Colombo 7 PM February 28 Y3 vs Y4 Kandy 7 PM March 1 X2 vs X4 Delhi 3 PM March 1 X1 vs X3 Kolkata 7 PM Semifinal 1 (March 4) TBD Kolkata/Colombo 7 PM Semifinal 2 (March 5) TBD Mumbai 7 PM Final (March 8) TBD Ahmedabad/Colombo 7 PM

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.