T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, 55 Matches from February 7 to March 8
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway on Saturday, February 7 with a triple-header. A total of 55 matches will be played with the final set to take place on March 8.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway on Saturday (February 7) with a triple-header across three cities. Co-hosts and defending champions Team India will open their campaign against 2024 edition co-hosts USA in a Group A fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7pm IST onwards.
India’s arch-rivals Pakistan will be featuring in match No. 1 of the tournament against Netherlands in another Group A fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo on Saturday. The third fixture of the day will feature two-time world champions West Indies taking on Scotland in a Group C match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Scotland are last-minute entrants into the tournament after replacing Bangladesh. The Asian side were thrown out of the tournament by the ICC after refusing to play their Group C fixture in India at Kolkata and Mumbai.
A total of 55 matches are schedule to take place in the tournament featuring 20 teams who have been divided into 4 groups. The final is scheduled to take place at either Ahmedabad or Colombo. If Pakistan or Sri Lanka qualify for the final, it will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 8.
However, if any other team qualifies for the final then it will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The only fixture which has been thrown into doubt is the Group A fixture between India and Pakistan on February 15.
The Pakistan Government has said that the national team will not be taking field against India in protest against ICC decision to throw out Bangladesh.
Here are the four groups for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026…
Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia
Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman
Group C: West Indies, England, Italy, Nepal, Scotland
Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE
Here is the full 55-match schedule for T20 World Cup 2026…
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|February 7
|Pakistan vs Netherlands (Group A)
|SSC, Colombo
|11 AM
|February 7
|West Indies vs Scotland (Group C)
|Kolkata
|3 PM
|February 7
|India vs USA (Group A)
|Mumbai
|7 PM
|February 8
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Group D)
|Chennai
|11 AM
|February 8
|England vs Nepal (Group C)
|Mumbai
|3 PM
|February 8
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Group B)
|RPS, Colombo
|7 PM
|February 9
|Scotland vs Italy (Group C)
|Kolkata
|11 AM
|February 9
|Zimbabwe vs Oman (Group B)
|SSC, Colombo
|3 PM
|February 9
|South Africa vs Canada (Group D)
|Ahmedabad
|7 PM
|February 10
|Netherlands vs Namibia (Group A)
|Delhi
|11 AM
|February 10
|New Zealand vs UAE (Group D)
|Chennai
|3 PM
|February 10
|Pakistan vs USA (Group A)
|SSC, Colombo
|7 PM
|February 11
|South Africa vs Afghanistan (Group D)
|Ahmedabad
|11 AM
|February 11
|Australia vs Ireland (Group B)
|RPS, Colombo
|3 PM
|February 11
|England vs West Indies (Group C)
|Mumbai
|7 PM
|February 12
|Sri Lanka vs Oman (Group B)
|Kandy
|11 AM
|February 12
|Nepal vs Italy (Group C)
|Mumbai
|3 PM
|February 12
|India vs Namibia (Group A)
|Delhi
|7 PM
|February 13
|Australia vs Zimbabwe (Group B)
|RPS, Colombo
|11 AM
|February 13
|Canada vs UAE (Group D)
|Delhi
|3 PM
|February 13
|USA vs Netherlands (Group A)
|Chennai
|7 PM
|February 14
|Ireland vs Oman (Group B)
|SSC, Colombo
|11 AM
|February 14
|England vs Scotland (Group C)
|Kolkata
|3 PM
|February 14
|New Zealand vs South Africa (Group D)
|Ahmedabad
|7 PM
|February 15
|West Indies vs Nepal (Group C)
|Mumbai
|11 AM
|February 15
|USA vs Namibia (Group A)
|Chennai
|3 PM
|February 15
|India vs Pakistan (Group A)
|RPS, Colombo
|7 PM
|February 16
|Afghanistan vs UAE (Group D)
|Delhi
|11 AM
|February 16
|England vs Italy (Group C)
|Kolkata
|3 PM
|February 16
|Australia vs Sri Lanka (Group B)
|Kandy
|7 PM
|February 17
|New Zealand vs Canada (Group D)
|Chennai
|11 AM
|February 17
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Group B)
|Kandy
|3 PM
|February 17
|Scotland vs Nepal (Group C)
|Mumbai
|7 PM
|February 18
|South Africa vs UAE (Group D)
|Delhi
|11 AM
|February 18
|Pakistan vs Namibia (Group A)
|SSC, Colombo
|3 PM
|February 18
|India vs Netherlands (Group A)
|Ahmedabad
|7 PM
|February 19
|West Indies vs Italy (Group C)
|Kolkata
|11 AM
|February 19
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Group B)
|RPS, Colombo
|3 PM
|February 19
|Afghanistan vs Canada (Group D)
|Chennai
|7 PM
|February 20
|Australia vs Oman (Group B)
|Kandy
|7 PM
|February 21
|Y2 vs Y3
|RPS, Colombo
|7 PM
|February 22
|Y1 vs Y4
|Kandy
|3 PM
|February 22
|X1 vs X4
|Ahmedabad
|7 PM
|February 23
|X2 vs X3
|Mumbai
|7 PM
|February 24
|Y1 vs Y3
|Kandy
|7 PM
|February 25
|Y2 vs Y4
|RPS, Colombo
|7 PM
|February 26
|X3 vs X4
|Ahmedabad
|3 PM
|February 26
|X1 vs X2
|Chennai
|7 PM
|February 27
|Y1 vs Y2
|RPS, Colombo
|7 PM
|February 28
|Y3 vs Y4
|Kandy
|7 PM
|March 1
|X2 vs X4
|Delhi
|3 PM
|March 1
|X1 vs X3
|Kolkata
|7 PM
|Semifinal 1 (March 4)
|TBD
|Kolkata/Colombo
|7 PM
|Semifinal 2 (March 5)
|TBD
|Mumbai
|7 PM
|Final (March 8)
|TBD
|Ahmedabad/Colombo
|7 PM
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/
