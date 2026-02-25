Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Good news for Team India, coach provides BIG update on Rinku Singh, star player set to…

T20 World Cup 2026: Good news for Team India, coach provides BIG update on Rinku Singh, star player set to…

Team India batter Rinku Singh was not available for training in Chennai on Wednesday to be alongside his ailing father.

Rinku Singh's father Khanchandra Singh has been admitted in hospital in Greater Noida. (Photos: IANS, Instagram)

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Team India are getting ready to take on Zimbabwe in their ‘must-win’ Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The major cause of concern for Suryakumar Yadav’s side was the availability of batter Rinku Singh, who had to fly down from Chennai to Greater Noida to be with his ailing father.

In what would be good news for the Indian side, Rinku Singh is set to available for the ‘do-or-die’ clash against Zimbabwe, according to assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak. “About Rinku, his father wasn’t well so he went back and I think he is coming back today evening. So, hopefully he will be back today evening,” Kotak said in the pre-match press conference in Chennai on Wednesday.

According to reports, Rinku Singh’s father is admitted in Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida and suffering from stage-4 liver cancer and on ventilator support. Rinku has had a modest time in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, scoring only 24 runs in 5 matches after being selected as the designated finisher for the tournament. Rinku’s father Khanchandra Singh used to work as a gas cylinder delivery person in Aligarh.

VIDEO | Cricketer Rinku Singh’s father got admitted to hospital in Greater Noida. Visuals are from outside the hospital.#RinkuSingh pic.twitter.com/yRpjvQzxn3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rinku Singh was retained for Rs 13 crore by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 season. In 45 T20I matches, he has scored 665 runs at an average of 39.11 with 3 fifties with a strike-rate of 155.73 so far.

Sanju Samson in mix to play against Zimbabwe

Even if Rinku Singh is available to play in the match against Zimbabwe, Sanju Samson could still return to the side to bolster the batting which faltered badly against South Africa. The Indians were bowled out for only 111, chasing 188 to win.

Samson has only played in one match in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far against Namibia, where he scored 22. “There can be changes, yes. And obviously, it goes without saying that we discussed, because there are two lefty (left-handed) openings, number three is left-handed and opposition is bowling off-spinners. I personally don’t think that there is any problem there also. But because we lost wicket in first over in three matches, obviously any team would think that is a weakness. So we are thinking and we will see how it goes because we never decide the team too early,” Kotak said whe asked about possibly bringing in Samson for the match in Chennai.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.