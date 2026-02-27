Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 Points Table: India keep semi-final hopes alive, Zimbabwe knocked out

India's dominant win over Zimbabwe confirmed South Africa's semi-final spot and kept the Men in Blue in contention. The decisive Super 8 match against West Indies will determine India's qualification.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 Points Table. (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s final Super 8 match against West Indies will decide their semi-final fate. The Men in Blue comfortably overcame Zimbabwe with a commanding 72-run victory, a result that also worked in South Africa’s favour. Earlier, the Proteas had boosted India’s chances by defeating West Indies, and India returned the favour by sealing their own win – a result that confirmed South Africa’s qualification for the semi-finals

India registered one of the highest totals in the tournament’s history

The night belonged to Abhishek Sharma, who made a solid comeback with his maiden T20 World Cup fifty, as India made a slight adjustment to their batting order and registered one of the highest totals in the tournament’s history. The final total was also the second-highest ever in the competition, surpassing the 254 Zimbabwe had conceded in their previous match.

Zimbabwe opted to bowl first, expecting assistance for their pacers, and the conditions did offer some early movement. However, while Zimbabwe’s bowlers struggled to make the most of it, India’s attack executed their plans far better later in the match. Zimbabwe were kept to just 33 runs in the first five overs of the chase, leaving them with a mountain to climb and little chance of a comeback.

Zimbabwe, who dropped two crucial catches, taking their tally to five missed chances in the Super Eight stage. Brian Bennett’s fighting unbeaten 97 was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing outing, but it was not enough to prevent Zimbabwe’s elimination from the tournament.

Check Group 1 points table after India vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR South Africa (Q) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.890 West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.791 India 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.100 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.475

Hardik on his aggresive knock

Hardik Pandya, who won the Player of the Match award, reflected on his explosive knock and said, “Pretty happy. I mean, yeah, it sounds 23-ball 50, but I think I had to reassess in the situation as well. What I meant by that, I felt I was trying to hit too hard. And just in the game, I realized, I think I can time the ball and hit sixes as well. So I think for me, it was a good game to continue the rhythm because I feel a couple of games I had which I could not do what I wanted to do. So pretty satisfied.

Hardik also spoke about the earlier match between South Africa and West Indies when he was asked whether he had been following the game. “Obviously, South Africa and West Indies game was, we all were keeping an eye. You know, now it’s all about playing good cricket, backing your skill set, you know, kind of absorbing the pressure and, making sure that you put the best foot forward. So yeah, definitely we were keeping the eye, but at the same point of time, once the game got over, we focused that this is our game. We need to focus on this.”

(Group 1 Points table updated till India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match)

