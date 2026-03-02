Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 Points Table: Sanju Samson’s HEROICS sends India into semi-finals, set to face…

India confirmed their semi-final spot thanks to Sanju Samson's heroic knock. The Men in Blue will now face England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 Points Table (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson entered the T20 World Cup not as India’s first-choice opener. In fact wasn’t the preferred pick for the first five matches. Yet, brought in as a Plan B for a series of must-win games, he delivered spectacularly, leading India to their highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history during the second of those critical matches.

In what felt like a virtual quarterfinal, India’s disciplined bowling restricted West Indies to 195, mirroring the 2016 semi-final in which West Indies restricted India to 193. West Indies rued a slow start from their captain Shai Hope, who managed 32 off 33 balls.

Samson’s heroic knock guided India across the victory line

West Indies lacked genuine pace and mystery in their attack and needed pressure through asking rates or mistakes from inexperienced batters in high-stakes ICC games. Mistakes did come from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but Samson’s impactful knock of 97 not out off 50 balls left no doubt. He avoided risky shots, raced to his first fifty in 13 innings in just 26 balls, and showcased a remarkable feat, opening and remaining unbeaten in a successful chase, something he had never done in IPL or T20Is. At the end, Samson collapsed to his knees, looked skyward, and crossed his heart in sheer emotion.

Check Group 1 points table after India vs West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 6 +2.259 India 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.106 West Indies 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.993 Zimbabwe 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.415

T20 World Cup Semi-finals schedule: South Africa vs New Zealand, England vs India

With the last Super 8 match ended, the top two teams from each group have qualified for the semi-finals. South Africa leads Group 1 with 6 points, followed by India in second spot with 4 points. In Group 2, England tops the table with 6 points, while New Zealand is at the second place with 3 points.

The first semi-final will be played between Group 1 toppers South Africa and New Zealand, who finished in second place in Group 2, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4. Meanwhile, the second semi-final will be played between Group 2 topper England and India who finished in second place in Group 1, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5

Sanju Samson, who won the Player of the Match reflected on his heroic knock and said, “It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And very grateful, very thankful. And I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it? can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy.

(Group 1 Points table updated till India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match)

