T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 Points table: South Africa climb to top, West Indies slide

The updated Group 1 points table after South Africa vs West Indies match in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Take a look and find out.

Group 1 points table after South Africa vs West Indies game

South Africa defeated West Indies by nine wickets and secured their second victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, remaining in first position in the Group 1 points table. Meanwhile, West Indies is in second position, while India is still looking for its first victory.

Check Group 1 points table after South Africa vs West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams Match Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.890 West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.791 India 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.800 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.350

Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi helps South Africa defeat West Indies

Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi played a crucial role for their team in this important match. In bowling, Lungi Ngidi became a headache for West Indies as he took three important wickets: Brandon King, Rovman Powell and Roston Chase. While, Markram showcased his potential with an impressive performance as he scored 82 runs off 46 balls, including seven boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 178.26 and led his team to big victory in an important game.

Aiden Markram honors with the Player of the Match award

Aiden Markram reflects after winning the Player of the Match award “I thought we actually bowled pretty well, chasing 180 basically. Obviously the power play was a big thing for us, to get out of the power play quite nicely. So, a nice partnership with Quinny and then we pretty much scored runs really well throughout the power play. It was slightly different”

Aiden Markram reacts to his impressive 82-run innings

Aiden Markram reacted to his impressive batting performance against West Indies in Super 8. “Not being so rigid and structured. It’s a small difference, I suppose. It’s helped quite a bit. Having that sort of rhythm flow when you’ve got your hands when you’re batting. I’ll try to just try and lock in two or three weeks. It sometimes works, it sometimes doesn’t. But we’re quite grateful when it comes. I mean, I think when you open the batting, a lot of that responsibility falls on the captain. So, that worked out nicely. We’ve got a great relationship with him and then Ricks at three as well. So, the three of us unofficially agreed that we need to make sure the team gets off to a really good start in the power play, especially when the wickets are good. So, fortunately, it worked out for us again tonight, and hopefully we can continue with that trend.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

