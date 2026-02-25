Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 2 Points Table: England STORM into Semi-Finals, Pakistan on the brink of...

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 2 Points Table: England STORM into Semi-Finals, Pakistan on the brink of…

Harry Brook's stunning ton guided England into the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, leaving Pakistan on the verge of elimination. Check the latest Group 2 points table.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 2 Points Table (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook played a captain’s when England needed him the most. Promoting himself to No. 3, the England captain smashed his maiden T20I century and powered his side to a thrilling win over Pakistan, sealing a semi-final spot in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Brook, who is leading the team for the first time in T20 World Cup struggled against spin as he fell cheaply in four consecutive innings. Brook moved up from No. 5 to bat in the powerplay. His decision was immediately tested when Shaheen Shah Afridi struck with the very first ball of England’s chase, forcing Brook to the crease almost instantly.

England struggled in front of Pakistani bowlers, as Afridi picked up three wickets in the powerplay. Usman Tariq then struck twice in the middle overs, leaving England reeling at 58 for 4 and later 103 for 5. Despite wickets falling around him, Brook played a calm and composed knock, smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Brook brought up his ton in just 50 balls

He brought up his century in just 50 balls in style, but he was dismissed in the penultimate ball. Brook walked back to a standing ovation with England needing just 10 more runs.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pakistan kept the fight on as Nawaz struck twice dragging the match into the final over and raising hopes of a late twist. Eventually, Jofra Archer finished the job with a powerful hit through midwicket, securing a thrilling victory and confirming England’s place in the semi-finals.

Check Group 2 points table after England vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

TEAM M W L T N/R PTS NRR England 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.491 New Zealand 2 0 0 0 1 1 – Pakistan 2 0 1 0 1 1 -0.461 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.550

Harry Brook, who won the Player of the Match award opened up on securing a semi-final berth, “Very happy with the way we played there, and it’s just nice to get through to the semi-finals now and we’ve got one more game against New Zealand and we’ll focus on that, but then the bigger prize will be on the other side.”

Brook on his new role of coming in to bat at No.3

Brook also reflected on his new role of coming in to bat at No.3, “It was all Baz. He came to me this morning and said, look, we might change it up and put you up at three today. And we’ve spoken about adapting and changing all sorts throughout this competition and just having the bravery to do that today was awesome. Well, getting better. Number three. I haven’t hit much, but it’s nice to get out there and face as many balls as possible.

(Group 2 Points table updated till England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.