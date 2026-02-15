Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: Big trouble for Pakistan, after HUGE loss to Team India, they have slipped below...

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: Big trouble for Pakistan, after HUGE loss to Team India, they have slipped below…

The Men in Blue have sealed a spot in the Super 8s after handing Salman Ali Agha's side a humiliating 61-run defeat in their Group A fixture in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup 2026: India sealed their spot in the Super 8s after securing a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in the Group A clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Also, Read: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: After ‘boycott’ drama, Suryakumar Yadav’s side HUMILIATE neighbours to march into Super 8, Ishan Kishan sets up MASSIVE win

India posted a massive total of 175/7, while Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed as they were bowled out for just 114 in 18 overs. The comprehensive win gave the Men in Blue their eighth victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup history, with Pakistan’s only triumph coming in 2021.

Ishan Kishan, who was named the Player of the Match played an agressive knock as he scored 40 balls 77, laced with ten bounadries and three sixes. While Shivam Dube played a cameo knock as he added crucial 27 runs off 17 balls.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

India climbed to the top of the table with six points

India climbed to the top of the table with six points from three matches. The defeat saw Pakistan slip to third spot, behind USA as they defeated Namibia in their Group A fixture in Chennai on Sunday. To make matters worse, Pakistan’s net run rate (NRR) turned negative. Both USA and Pakistan sit on four points each, with Pakistan still having a game in hand.

USA is currently at the second spot in the Group A points table with a NRR of +0.787 while Pakistan have -0.403. Netherlands ranks fourth with two points, Namibia has been knocked out of the Super 8s race.

Check Group C points table after India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR India 3 3 0 0 0 0 +3.050 USA 4 2 2 0 0 0 +0.788 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.403 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 0 -1.352 Namibia 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.443

How can Pakistan qualify for the Super 8s?

Pakistan will be keen to secure a victory over Namibia on February 18 to finish at 6 points and qualify for the Super Eights. Pakistan and USA are currently at the same level with four points respectively.

With India scheduled to face the Netherlands in their final group match, Pakistan will want the Men in Blue to defeat Netherlands. If Pakistan then lose to Namibia and India fall to the Netherlands, the teams occupying second, third, and fourth places will all be tied on four points each, making net run rate (NRR) the deciding factor for who progresses to the next stage.

A rain-affected match could also work in Pakistan’s favor. If the match gets washout, both Namibia and Pakistan would earn one point each, giving Pakistan a total of five points, enough to surpass USA, who would remain on four

Both India and Pakistan are scheduled to play their final group matches on February 18 against Netherlands and Namibia respectively.

(Group C points table updated till India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 226 match)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.