Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: Hardik Pandyas stellar all-round show guides India to top of the table

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: Hardik Pandya’s stellar all-round show guides India to top of the table

Suryakuamr Yadav's sdie climbed to the top of the table after securing an impressive 93-run win over Namibia in their T20 World Cup 2026 second group-stage match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points table (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s side rise to the top of the table after the Men in Blue secured a 93-run win over Namibia in their second group-stage match in New Delhi.

Also, Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy BRILLIANCE helps patchy Team India hammer Namibia in Delhi

India posted a challenging total of 200-plus, when Ishan Kishan was crushing Namibia’s seam attack, a total of 300 didn’t seem out of reach. Similarly, with Hardik Pandya at the crease, a score of 240 looked well within reach, but India managed just 209 as Namibia’s captain Gerhard Erasmus exploited Delhi’s pitch with just a touch of grip to perfection, finishing with figures of 4 for 20 from his four overs.

In his final over, the 19th, accounted for two wickets and included a run-out, triggering a late and somewhat inexplicable collapse as India lost 5 wickets for just 4 runs off the last 11 balls of their innings.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Namibia’s left-right opening pair, Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp, started their innings with a flurry of boundaries off Arshdeep Singh, who conceded 36 runs in his three powerplay overs, before both fell in the 20s. Their efforts helped Namibia reach 67 for 1 at the start of the eighth over.

Varun Chakravarthy then struck with his very first delivery, sending Steenkamp back to the pavilion, instantly shattering any hopes of an upset. By the time he had delivered just ten balls, Varun had taken three wickets, effectively sealing the contest. Erasmus tried to fight back, slog-sweeping Axar Patel for two sixes in the ninth over, but the left-arm spinner got his revenge in the following over, ending any resistance.

Zane Green and Bernard Scholtz extended Namibia’s innings briefly with a seventh-wicket partnership of 17 runs off 27 balls. However, Jasprit Bumrah, returning after recovering from illness, finished the innings with a precise yorker. Hardik Pandya then capped off a remarkable night by taking wickets off consecutive deliveries in the 18th over, bringing a swift end to Namibia’s chase.

Check Group A points table after India vs Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR India 2 2 0 0 0 4 +3.050 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.932 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.356 USA 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.527 Namibia 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.884

Hardik, who named the Player of the Match award, reflected on his batting and said, “Yes, I’ve always taken pride in my batting as an all-rounder. So whenever I get an opportunity, I make sure that both the skills are managed rightly. And yeah, I always mention it quite earlier as well that batting is always close to my heart. And when that comes, it’s a, you know, it even adds more sugar to the cake.”

Pandya also emphasized on the variety of bowling options that India have, “Yes, I think that’s the strength of this team. We have a lot of options. We have fast bowling covered, we have spin covered. There are days when fast bowlers will come in the party when the wicket offers. And at the same point of time, spinners have been in the middle have been fantastic. Varun, Axar, Kuldeep, whenever he’s got opportunity. I think they’ve been fantastic. At the same point of time, whenever the fast bowlers get opportunity, they’ve been fantastic. And I think they have done a tremendous job.”

(Group B Points table updated till India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 226 match)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.