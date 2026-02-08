Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: Suryakumar Yadavs explosive knock lifts India to the top, Pakistan in...

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive knock lifts India to the top, Pakistan in…

Suryakumar Yadav-led India and Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns on a high in their Group A matches on the tournament's opening day.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table (Source : X)

T20 World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns on a positive note in their Group A matches on the tournament’s opening day. It proved to be an exciting start, as both teams had to work hard before securing convincing victories.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav played the starring role against the USA at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sent in to bat, India faced an early setback as they lost four early wickets inside the powerplay and found themselves in a precarious position.

However, Suryakumar’s masterful 84 off 49 balls turned the innings around, guiding India to a fighting target of 161/9 on a challenging Mumbai pitch. In reply, USA never got going, as they were all out at 132/8. Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh chipped in with two wickets each.

With both India and Pakistan claiming wins, the two sides sit at two points each atop Group A. India, however, lead the standings courtesy of a superior net run rate

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Check Group A points table after India vs USA in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR India 1 1 2 +1.450 Pakistan 1 1 2 +0.240 Netherlands 1 1 -0.240 USA 1 1 -1.450 Namibia

In Colombo, Pakistan restricted the Netherlands to 147 all out in their tournament opener. Chasing the target, Salman Ali Agha’s Men in Green looked comfortable at 98/2 in the 13th over. However, the 2009 champions stumbled in the middle overs, losing five wickets in as many overs and finding themselves struggling at 114/7 in the 17th over at Sinhalese Sports Club.

Faheem Ashraf’s explosive 24-run cameo in the 19th over off Logan van Beek that turned the game in Pakistan’s favour, helping them complete a three-wicket victory. This marked the third consecutive T20 World Cup win for Pakistan over the Netherlands.

(Group A Points table updated till India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.