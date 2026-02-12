Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Points table: Australia climb to the top after commanding 67-run win over Ireland

Australia's 67-run win over Ireland in Colombo lifted them to the top of the table, while Ireland, suffering their second consecutive loss in the tournament, slipped to fourth place.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Points table after Australia vs Ireland (Source: AFP)

T20 World Cup 2026: Australia, playing without their captain Mitchell Marsh, started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on an impressive note, as they secured a convincing 67-run win over Ireland in Colombo. The victory lifted Australia to the top of the table, while Ireland, who suffered their second consecutive loss in the tournament, slipped to fourth place.

Stand-in captain Travis Head’s side posted 182 on a slow pitch

Australia, the last team to begin the tournament, was led by stand-in captain Travis Head after Marsh sustained a Groin injury.

After Head was run out in the second over, Josh Inglis and Cameron Green stitched a 49-run partnership to steady the innings. Later, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis combined brilliantly, adding 61 runs off 44 balls to guide Australia to a total of 182 on a challenging, slow, and gripping surface.

Target proved well beyond Ireland’s reach

The target proved well beyond Ireland’s reach. Despite some familiarity with the conditions after their previous match against Sri Lanka at the same venue, they were bowled out for 115. The visitors suffered an early setback when Paul Stirling retired hurt after facing just one ball, and their top order was systematically dismantled by Nathan Ellis (4/12) and Adam Zampa (4/23)

Check Group B points table after Australia vs Ireland in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR Australia 1 1 0 0 0 2 +3.350 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.702 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.000 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.175 Oman 1 0 2 0 0 0 -2.702

Nathan Ellis on Colombo’s slow surface

Nathan Ellis, who was awarded with the Player of the Match, opened up on the slow surface in Colombo and said, “No, it’s probably more the unknown of what you’re gonna get. I’ve been here a few times now and can be a mixed bag at times, watching some of the games at this tournament at this stadium pre our game today. You sort of showed a lot of spin through the middle on some slower wickets. And sort of knew a little bit coming in, but for me, it’s just trying to adapt on the fly and just wanted to get started. It’s been a long run-in for us now and I’ve had some time off back home. So I was keen to get the first one away.

Ellis also reflected on Zampa’s sensational spell, “Yeah, it’s one of those ones with Zorby, he sort of does that when we walk off, and go, it’s just another day. You know, I think if you sit back and really think about it, we really don’t want to take him for granted, because he’s one of the world’s best, but yeah, he’s just our Adam. So yeah, another, another great outing for him tonight, but I mean, I can’t go without mentioning that middle order partnership to get us to a total today. I had my pads on a little bit earlier than I would’ve liked to. It would’ve been hard for me to score a few runs out there. So with Renners, the experienced Renners and Stoin to put on a partnership like that, got us to a total that we could apply some pressure in the powerplay.”

(Group B Points table updated till Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 226 match)

