T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Points Table: Sri Lanka secures first spot after Pavan’s explosive performance

Sri Lanka's massive 105-run win over Oman in the T20 World Cup 2026 helps them secure the top spot in the Group B points table.

Group B points table after Sri Lanka vs Oman

Sri Lanka, who started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, top the Group B points table, while Australia and Zimbabwe have also won their first match. Oman and Ireland are yet to win their first match.

The sixteenth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been played between Sri Lanka and Oman. Where Sri Lanka successfully defeated their opponents.

Sri Lanka batters shine against Oman’s bowling line-up

Oman had won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, it’s one of the biggest mistakes they have made. While batting first, Sri Lanka made a dominating start as their star players, Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake, showcased great batting. Both batters scored (61) and (60). Mendis smashed seven boundaries. On the other hand, Pavan smashed 8 fours and a six.

Oman was healing from that pressure as the Sri Lankan captain, Dasun Shanaka, took the charge and registered an innings of 50 runs off 20 balls including two boundaries and five sixes. However, their impressive batting performance added 225 runs on the board for a loss of five wickets.

Check Group B points table after Sri Lanka vs Oman in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams Match Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 +3.125 Australia 1 1 0 0 0 2 +3.350 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.702 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.175 Oman 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.306

Pavan Rathnayake after winning ‘Player of the Match’

I like to play spin, but I always try to protect my style. I like both spin and pace. The game went very well. Everyone supports each other and everyone is doing well. So in the next game, we will try to do our best.\

