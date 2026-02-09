Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Points Table: Zimbabwe rise to top after Blessing Muzarabani wrecks Oman

Zimbabwe's tall pace trio guided their side to the top of the Group B points table with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Oman.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Points Table after Zimbabwe vs Oman (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza’s Zimababwe started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a bang, climbing to the top of the Group B points table after securing a eight-wicket over Oman in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at the SSC Cricket Ground

Zimababwe’s pace trio guided the side to commanding win over Oman

Zimbabwe’s tall pace trio – Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava disantaled Oman’s batting lineup on a bouncy SSC track, before Brian Bennett and Brendan Taylor took them home with a clinical third-wicket partnership.

Zimbabwe’s three-man pace attack claimed nine of the ten wickets to fall. Muzarabani was the first to strike, taking three of the four wickets to fall in the powerplay. Ngarava picked up one wicket in the powerplay and two in the middle overs, before Evans, with a bit of a sling in his action, took the last three wickets.

Sufyan Mehmood kept Oman’s hope alive

After Zimbabwe’s impressive bowling performance, Sufyan Mehmood kept Oman’s hope alive innings as he removed Tadiwanashe Marumani off his first delivery.

The very next ball brought another breakthrough as wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla took a fine catch after the delivery brushed Dion Myers inside edge. Although the on-field umpire was unmoved initially, replays confirmed the dismissal, leaving Myers out for a duck.

However, after early setback, Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor steadied the chase with a boundary off Nadeem Khan in the fifth over. At the other end, Brian Bennett kept the scoreboard ticking, as he scored 48 of 36 balls.

Check Group B points table after Oman vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.702 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.000 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.000 Oman 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.702 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 –

Muzarabani opened up on the bounce and paced the pitch offered

Blessing Muzarabani reflected on bounce and pace the pitch offered and said, “Yes, we got some bounce, so really happy. It was a little bit skiddy as well, so we’re happy. I’m really happy that I really used the conditions. Yeah, as I said, it’s just game by game. I’m not gonna overthink things. I’m really happy for today.”

Muzarabani also spoke about Zimbabwe’s next match against Australia which is scheduled for February 13, “Yes, it’s gonna be a good challenge. But of course, we’re just gonna game by game. Nothing change. A good ball is a good ball.”

(Group B Points table updated till Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 226 match)

