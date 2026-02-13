Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Points Table: Zimbabwe secures second spot after Muzarabani’s explosive bowling performance

Zimbabwe's massive 23-run win over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026 helps them secure the second position in the Group B points table.

Group B points table after AUS vs ZIM

There’s a massive change in the Group B points table after the nineteenth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup between Australia and Zimbabwe. Sikandar Raza’s side brutally dominated the Kangaroos and clinched the victory for them by 23 runs. Not only this, they also secured second place in the Group B points table.

Check Group B points table after Australia vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams Match Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 +3.125 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.984 Australia 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.100 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.175 Oman 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.306

Zimbabwe’s dominant batting display

The opening match of February 13th was played between Australia and Zimbabwe. Where Australia had won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Zimbabwe showcased a great batting performance as the opening batters, Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani built an impressive partnership. Bennet scored 64 runs off 56 balls, including seven boundaries and remained not out till the end. While Tadiwanashe smashed 35 runs off 21 balls, including seven boundaries.

On the other hand, star player Ryan Burl and captain Sikander Raza also performed well as Ryan scored 35 runs off 30 balls, including four boundaries and Raza gave a finishing touch to the team and smashed 25 runs off 13 balls, including 2 boundaries and a six. Zimbabwe’s impressive batting performance helped them to add 169 runs on the board for 2 wickets.

Australia’s bowling collapsed

Talking about Australia’s bowling line-up, star all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green were the only bowlers to get the wickets of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl. Otherwise, all the bowlers showcased poor performance and led their team to a major setback.

Australia’s struggle with the bat

There were high expectations from Australian batters Josh Inglis and captain Travis Head to make the match one-sided. However, they failed to impress the Australian crowd and team and dismissed for (8) and (17). While other star players like Tim David and Cameron Green depart for a duck.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw tried to keep the team’s hopes alive as Maxwell scored 31 runs off 32 balls, including one four and one six. While Renshaw scored 65 runs off 44 balls, including five boundaries and a six.

Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans shine with brilliant performance

Meanwhile, their opponents, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, surprised the whole cricket world with their absolute brilliant bowling performance. Blessing took four important wickets of Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matt Renshaw and Adam Zampa. On the other hand, Brad Evans also played a crucial role and dismissed Travis Head, Cameron Green and Ben Dwarshuis. Zimbabwe’s impressive bowling performance bowled out Australia for 146 runs and defeated them by 23 runs.

