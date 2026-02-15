T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points table: Jason Holder, Shai Hope power West Indies into Super Eights as Nepal...

Home

Jason Holder and Shai Hope guided West Indies to their third win of the tournament, securing a spot in the Super Eights, meanwhile Nepal has been knocked out from the Super 8s race.

T20 World Cup 2026, Group C Points table (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: A sensational bowling spell in powerplay, followed by a composed batting performance, guided a clinical West Indies to their third win of the tournament and sealed their place in the Super Eights, while Nepal has been knocked out of the race

West Indies secured commanding nine-wicket win over Nepal

The Caribbean side stayed in control from start to finish, securing commanding nine-wicket victory and knocking Nepal out of the competition in the process.

Matthew Forde impressed with the new ball, while Jason Holder picked up four wickets to crush Nepal’s innings. Dipendra Singh Airee stood out with a fighting half-century, helping Nepal post 133 for 8, but the total proved insufficient against West Indies impressive batting line-p.

Skipper Shai Hope smashed a brilliant fifty to lead from the front, and Shimron Hetmyer maintained his aggressive form as West Indies chased down the target comfortably in the 16th over.

Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR West Indies 3 3 0 0 0 6 +1.820 England 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.143 Scotland 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.359 Italy 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.352 Nepal 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.942

Holder on his role amongst the bowling group

Jason Holder, who was named the Player of the Match reflected on his death bowling and bowling yorkers from round the wicket, “Yeah, it’s something I’ve been practising now for a little while, you know, I’ve just been happy that, you know, I’ve been comfortable enough in the game to go round the wicket at times. I try to change the angles, as you’ve said. I think for me, it’s just trying not to be too predictable. I’m also just varying with the positions at the crease and just trying to execute a few more yorkers and maybe on the wide line as well. So for me, it’s just trying to be a little bit more unpredictable and then at times, you know, understanding when I could change the angle to a particular player.

Holder also opened up about his role amongst the bowling group, “Yeah, I think one of my key roles is obviously just to help the guys as much as possible, especially when we’re under pressure. For me, I just try to share as much information as possible. I don’t know it all, but I mean, I have played enough cricket that I can give a few more insights as to, you know what, a few suggestions. I think our bowlers have been very receptive to it, you know, credit to everyone. I think we’ve really, you know, sat and spoken about a few things at length, you know, which has really helped us in our planning and preparation. So credit to the boys again. You know, I think for me, it’s just keeping my head above water in terms of sharing as much information as I possibly can share, hearing what you guys have said as well too. I think it’s important to listen to them as well at times and not tell them everything. And then understanding, you know, when to or when not to.”

(Group C points table updated till West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 226 match)

