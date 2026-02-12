T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points table: Sherfane Rutherford, spinner powers West Indies to top, England in...

Home

West Indies soared to the top of the Group C points table with a 30-run win over England in the T20 World Cup 2026, while England struggled to match their pace.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points table (Source: AP)

T2o World Cup 2026: West Indies climbed to the top of the Group C points table following their second group-stage match against England. The Caribbean side, riding the momentum from their win over Scotland, continued their strong form, while England, who had also won their opener against Nepal, were unable to keep up.

West Indies secutred a 30-run win under the Wankhede Stadium floodlights. Sherfane Rutherford’s calculated yet powerful half-century set the tone with the bat, while Gudakesh Motie’s three-wicket haul led a brilliant spin assault in the dewy conditions.

England seemed in control at several points, when West Indies slumped to 8 for 2 after what looked like a crucial toss, when Adil Rashid bounced back from a tough outing against Nepal with a brilliant, boundary-less spell of 2 for 16, and when Phil Salt raced out of the blocks to power England to 67 for 1 in the powerplay.

However, the tide turned once West Indies turned to spin. Motie and Roston Chase bowled beautifully through the middle overs, sharing figures of 5 for 62 in eight overs, which grew to 6 for 94 in 12 as Akeal Hosein wrapped up England’s seventh wicket—Jamie Overton—in the covers.

Jofra Archer’s slow-footed run-out off a direct hit from Jason Holder symbolized an England side whose momentum had completely stalled, long before Sam Curran remained stranded on 43 not out. After narrowly edging past Nepal in their previous game, England’s impressive streak of 11 wins in 12 T20Is came to an abrupt end

Check Group C points table after England vs West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR West Indies 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.625 Scotland 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.950 England 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.650 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.200 Italy 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.650

Sherfane Rutherford, who won the Player of the match award opened up on the challenges England posed with the ball, “I think one of the biggest challenge was Adil Rashid. In our meeting, we know that he is going to be the toughest bowler for us. So what was important for me, is just to try and keep him out of game, try and score, just keep rotating the strike, and build a partnership, and just back ourselves to make up in the end.”

When asked about two wins from two games in the tournament, he said, “Yeah, definitely. In this big stage, you want to make sure that you’ve that momentum. It was very important for us to keep this momentum. Moving forward, it’s just about getting better, try and add 10 percent to our game, and hopefully we can keep going better.”

(Group C Points table updated till England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 226 match)

