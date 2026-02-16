Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points Table: Afghanistan secure their maiden victory, climbs to...

Afghanistan's massive five-wicket win over the UAE in the T20 World Cup 2026 help them secure their maiden victory and climbs to a new place in the Group D points table.

Changes in Group D points table after Afghanistan vs UAE match

Afghanistan defeated the UAE by five wickets and secured their maiden victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, remaining in fourth position in the Group D points table. Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand are the top two teams, while Canada is still looking for its first victory.

Check Group D points table after AFG vs UAE in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams Match Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 6 +1.477 New Zealand 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.701 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.215 UAE 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.797 Canada 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.526

Match No. 28 was played between Afghanistan and the UAE, where Afghanistan successfully defeated their opponents and secured their first win of the tournament.

Alishan Sharafu and Sohaib Khan’s Impressive batting performance

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, the UAE did not get the start they had hoped for, as the opening pair of Aryansh Sharma and skipper Muhammad Waseem were dismissed for 0 and 10 runs respectively.

Speaking about the other players, Alishan Sharafu and Sohaib Khan handled the tense situation and took the Afghanistan bowling attack head-on. Alishan scored 40 runs off 31 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes. Sohaib also played a sensational innings for the team, scoring 68 runs off 48 balls with six boundaries and four sixes, helping his team post 160 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s brilliant spell destroys UAE batting line-up

Afghanistan’s bowlers showcased a great performance, as their star player Azmatullah Omarzai took four important wickets – Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, and Harshit Kaushik – and conceded 15 runs in his spell. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and captain Rashid Khan also took two and one wickets respectively. Mujeeb dismissed Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem, while Rashid dismissed Muhammad Arfan.

Afghanistan batters shine as they dominate UAE bowling attack

For Afghanistan, Ibrahim Zadran showcased a great batting performance, scoring 53 runs off 41 balls with six boundaries and one six. Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai also played key roles, scoring 33 and 40 runs respectively, helping their team chase the target comfortably.

Talking about the UAE’s bowling performance, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Arfan were the star players, as both took two wickets each. Junaid dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Darwish Rasooli, while Arfan impressed by dismissing Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib. Muhammad Jawadullah also took the wicket of Sediqullah Atal.

