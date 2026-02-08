Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points table: New Zealand climb to the top after Tim Seiferts explosive knock

T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points table: New Zealand climb to the top after Tim Seifert’s explosive knock

Tim Seifert's blistering half-century guided New Zealand secure a convincing five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their opening Group D match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday

New Zealand climb to the top after Tim Seifert's explosive knock (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert’s blistering half-century, along with a cameo knock from Glenn Phillips, helped New Zealand chase down Afghanistan’s challenging total 182/6 with 13 balls to spare in their opening Group D match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, a win that also lifted them to the top of the Group D points table

Afghanistan had earlier posted a challenging total, thanks to an impactful knock of 63 off 35 balls from Gulbadin Naib. He stitched a 79-run third-wicket partnership with Sediqullah Atal (29) and steadied the side after Lockie Ferguson struck twice in his first over, removing Ibrahim Zadran (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) to leave Afghanistan at 44/2.

Although Naib and Atal fell in quick succession to Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra, Afghanistan found late momentum through Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, pushing the total to 182/6.

New Zealand also faced early setback after Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra inside the first two overs, reducing them to 14/2. Seifert responded with a confident counter-attack, keeping the required run rate under control while allowing Glenn Phillips to build his innings.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Phillips then played a quickfire knock of 42 off 25 balls, capitalising on a few loose deliveries from Rashid Khan. Rashid eventually broke the 74-run partnership, removing Phillips, but Seifert continued to anchor the chase. The opener brought up his half-century in style, including consecutive sixes off Mohammad Nabi, before falling for 65 off 42 balls.

Rashid struck again by dismissing Mark Chapman (28). However, calm finishes from Daryl Mitchell (25* off 13) and captain Mitchell Santner (17* off 18) ensured New Zealand crossed the line with 2.1 overs to spare.

Check Group D points table after New Zealand vs Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR New Zealand 1 1 2 +1.161 Afghanistan 1 1 -1.161 South Africa Canada UAE

Tim Seifert opens up on his powerplay approach

Reflecting on his approach to the conditon during the powerplay after receiving the Player of the Match award, Seifert said the plan was to keep the pressure on the bowlers and adapt as the innings progressed:

Yeah, for us, myself and Finn, we always looked to try and put pressure on the bowlers and we thought pace was going to be easier than spin. And then we just adapted throughout the innings there. And then I thought sometimes the spin actually came a little bit easier than the seam. So it went my way, it’s all about the momentum and who you’re going to target throughout the innings.

Seifert credits franchise leagues for consistency

Seifert also highlighted the value of global experience and adaptability, crediting his time in franchise leagues and confidence in his own game for his consistency, Oh, yeah, there’s always something you’re working on, but I think it’s just the experience of playing around the world and in some of these franchise leagues and playing with the best players in the world and, you know, adapting to every condition basically out there and also just backing yourself how you want to go about your game.”

(Group D Points table updated till New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.