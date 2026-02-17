  • Home
  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points Table: New Zealand seal Super 8 spot, Afghanistan knocked out

T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points Table: New Zealand seal Super 8 spot, Afghanistan knocked out

New Zealand became the sixth team to qualify for the Super 8s after securing a commanding 8-wicket win over Canada in their Group D fixture in T20 World Cup 2026.

Published date india.com Updated: February 17, 2026 3:59 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand vs Canada, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Yuvraj Sharma, Group D points table, Super 8, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra,
T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points table (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup Group D Points table: New Zealand became the sixth team after West Indies, India, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka to qualify for the super 8s after securing a 8-wicket win over Canada on February 17 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Yuvraj Sharma’s brilliant century went in vain

Canada’s Yuvraj Samra’s composed century went in vain as New Zealand secured a eight-wicket win over Canada in Chennai to qualify for the Super Eight in T20 World Cup 2026.

Batting first, Canada posted a challenging total of 173 for 4, thanks to a brilliant knock by Yuvraj Sharma as he scored 110 off 65 balls, the highest score by an Associate batter against a Full Member in the tournament’s history. At 19 years and 141 days, the left-handed opener also became the youngest to cross 50 in a men’s T20 World Cup match.

Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips stitched a 146-runs stand

Canada’s bowlers started on a high as they did dismiss Tim Seifert and Finn Allen within the first four overs, but Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra steadied the innings, and handed their side a comfortable win.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Phillips was unbeaten at 76 off just 36 balls, while Ravindra scored 59 not out off 39. The duo stitched a 146 runs partnership off just 73 deliveries for the third wicket, guiding New Zealand to victory with 4.5 overs to spare.

Check Group D points table after New Zealand vs Canada in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR
South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 6 +1.477
New Zealand 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.227
Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.215
UAE 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.797
Canada 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.865

Glenn Phillips, who won the Player of the Match, reflected on his blazing knock and said, “I mean, obviously, we got on a bit of a run at the end there, which is fantastic, but I think me and Rach (Rachin) were just trying to stick to our processes, play one ball at a time. Obviously, they got a couple of early wickets, which put us on the back foot a little bit, and, obviously, it just ended how it ended, but the piece was good.”

Phillips also spoke about his attacking batting from the beginning today, “I think some days you just get balls in your zone a little more often than others. And today happened to be one of those days, I think, for both myself and Rach. It was definitely just about trying to make good decisions for one ball at a time, and that’s all that really mattered. And then as we carried on the partnership, it just grew really well.

(Group D points table updated till New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 226 match)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.