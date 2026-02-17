Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points Table: New Zealand seal Super 8 spot, Afghanistan knocked out

New Zealand became the sixth team to qualify for the Super 8s after securing a commanding 8-wicket win over Canada in their Group D fixture in T20 World Cup 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points table (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup Group D Points table: New Zealand became the sixth team after West Indies, India, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka to qualify for the super 8s after securing a 8-wicket win over Canada on February 17 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Yuvraj Sharma’s brilliant century went in vain

Canada’s Yuvraj Samra’s composed century went in vain as New Zealand secured a eight-wicket win over Canada in Chennai to qualify for the Super Eight in T20 World Cup 2026.

Batting first, Canada posted a challenging total of 173 for 4, thanks to a brilliant knock by Yuvraj Sharma as he scored 110 off 65 balls, the highest score by an Associate batter against a Full Member in the tournament’s history. At 19 years and 141 days, the left-handed opener also became the youngest to cross 50 in a men’s T20 World Cup match.

Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips stitched a 146-runs stand

Canada’s bowlers started on a high as they did dismiss Tim Seifert and Finn Allen within the first four overs, but Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra steadied the innings, and handed their side a comfortable win.

Phillips was unbeaten at 76 off just 36 balls, while Ravindra scored 59 not out off 39. The duo stitched a 146 runs partnership off just 73 deliveries for the third wicket, guiding New Zealand to victory with 4.5 overs to spare.

Check Group D points table after New Zealand vs Canada in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 6 +1.477 New Zealand 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.227 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.215 UAE 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.797 Canada 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.865

Glenn Phillips, who won the Player of the Match, reflected on his blazing knock and said, “I mean, obviously, we got on a bit of a run at the end there, which is fantastic, but I think me and Rach (Rachin) were just trying to stick to our processes, play one ball at a time. Obviously, they got a couple of early wickets, which put us on the back foot a little bit, and, obviously, it just ended how it ended, but the piece was good.”

Phillips also spoke about his attacking batting from the beginning today, “I think some days you just get balls in your zone a little more often than others. And today happened to be one of those days, I think, for both myself and Rach. It was definitely just about trying to make good decisions for one ball at a time, and that’s all that really mattered. And then as we carried on the partnership, it just grew really well.

(Group D points table updated till New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 226 match)

