T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points Table: South Africa clinch second spot after Super Over thriller

South Africa's thrilling Super over win over Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad helps them to secure second spot in the Group D points table.

New Zealand, who started their World Cup 2026 campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, top the Group D points table, while Afghanistan, UAE and Canada are still waiting for their first victory.

The thirteenth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was played between South Africa and Afghanistan on Wednesday, February 11, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, where South Africa dominated Afghanistan after winning in the second Super Over.

Super Over drama between South Africa and Afghanistan

South African all-rounder Tristan Stubbs played a crucial role for the South Africa team in the Super Over of the T20 World Cup 2026. Afghanistan scored 17 runs in the Super Over and set a target of 18 runs for South Africa. However, Miller and Brevis came out to start the innings for South Africa, where they lost Dewald Brevis’ wicket.

The situation was tense for South Africa. But Tristan Stubbs came as a savior for his team. On the last ball of the Super Over, South Africa needed 7 runs off 1 ball. Stubbs smashed a huge six off Farooqi’s delivery and led his team to a second Super Over.

However, in the second Super Over, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller came out to start South Africa’s innings. Both batters showcased great batting performances and scored 23 runs.

For Afghanistan, Mohammed Nabi started the innings but was dismissed on the second delivery by Keshav Maharaj. After that, the cricket world witnessed a tremendous moment as Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed three back-to-back sixes. But in the end, he was caught by Miller when Afghanistan needed 5 runs off 1 ball.

South Africa’s batters shine against Afghanistan

However, the match between both sides was full of chaos and suspense. While batting first, South Africa added 187 runs for 6 wickets, where star players Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton showcased great batting performances, scoring 59 runs off 41 balls and 61 runs off 28 balls respectively.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s magical performance

For Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai was the key player as he took three important wickets and dismissed Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen for 23, 1, and 16 respectively.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s epic knock

While chasing the target, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the star performer for Afghanistan as he scored 84 runs off 42 balls, including four boundaries and seven sixes, and helped his team tie the score. On the other hand, spinner Noor Ahmad’s 15 runs off 9 balls also played a crucial role for Afghanistan.

Check Group D points table after South Africa vs Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams M W L T N/R PTS NRR New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.919 South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.425 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.555 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.763 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.850

