T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Points Table: South Africa finishes at top of points table after...

South Africa's impressive performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 help them secure the top spot in the Group D points table.

Group D points table after South Africa vs UAE match

South Africa defeated the UAE by six wickets and secured their fourth victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, remaining in first position in the Group D points table. Meanwhile, New Zealand is in second position, while Canada is still looking for its first victory.

Teams Match Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR South Africa 4 4 0 0 0 8 +1.943 New Zealand 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.227 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.215 UAE 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.364 Canada 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.865

Match No. 34 was played between South Africa and the UAE, where South Africa successfully defeated their opponents and secured their fourth win of the tournament.

UAE’s struggle with the bat

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. While batting first, UAE star players Aryansh Sharma and Muhammad Waseem began the innings calmly and started playing some great shots. However, their attacking approach failed early as Aryansh scored 13 runs off 17 balls, including one boundary and a six, while Waseem smashed 22 runs off 12 balls, including four boundaries.

Alishan Sharafu played a mesmerizing knock for his team as he took the South African bowling attack in charge and scored 45 runs off 38 balls, including five boundaries and a six, helping his team reach a fighting score of 122/6. Speaking about the other players, they were not able to score more than 11 runs.

Corbin Bosch’s brilliant spell destroys UAE batting line-up

Speaking about South Africa’s bowling performance, Corbin Bosch delivered a spectacular performance for his team as he took three important wickets – Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan, and Muhammad Arfan. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje also showcased a great performance as he dismissed Alishan Sharafu and Syed Haider. George Linde also departed Muhammad Waseem for 22 runs.

South Africa batters shine as they dominate UAE bowling attack

Talking about South Africa’s batting performance, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock started the innings for their team with an attacking approach. De Kock scored 14 runs off 16 balls, including three boundaries, while Markram scored 28 runs off 11 balls, including five boundaries and a six.

After that, Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis played a crucial role for South Africa as they gave the finishing touch to the game. Rickelton scored 30 runs off 16 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, while Brevis scored 36 runs off 25 balls with one boundary and three sixes.

