T20 World Cup 2026: Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammed Nabi FIRE Afghanistan to 82-run win over Canada

Ibrahim Zadran's blistering 95* runs along with Mohammed Nabi's four-wicket haul guided the Afghans to secure a commanding 82-runs win over Canada in T20 World Cup 2026.

Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammed Nabi guides Afghanistan to 82-run win against Canada in their last T20 World Cup 2026 match (Picture credits: X)

T20 world cup 2026: Ibrahim Zadran played an impactful unbeaten knock of 95, while Mohammed Nabi picked four wickets for just seven runs, as Afghanistan finished their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 82-run win over Canada at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Canada ended the tournament without a win, while Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan notched their second victory. The Afghan could have clearly dominant and would have avoided early elimination had they won their close contest against South Africa.

Zadran’s unbeaten knock guided Afghanistan to 200

Zadran’s blazing unbeaten knock guided Afghanistan to post a formidable 200 for four, before restricting Canada to 118 for eight to secure a comprehensive win. Batting first, Afghanistan delivered a strong and disciplined innings, setting the tone for their emphatic finish.

Canada started their chase on a disappointing note as captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s brief 13 off seven deliveries ended in the third over. The visitors slumped to 33 for three within six overs, with Mohammad Nabi delivering key strikes, which included the dismissals of Yuvraj Samra (17) and Nicholas Kirton (10).

Afghanistan’s off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed Bajwa, while Azmatullah Omarzai accounted for Navneet Dhaliwal, tightening the pressure early in the innings.

Harsh Thaker (30) and Saad Bin Zafar (28) tried to steady the innings with a 53-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but Afghanistan’s spin duo pushed them at the back foot.

Mohammed Nabi finished with figures of 4/7

Nabi returned finished his World Cup campaign on impressive note with 4 for 7 in four overs, while skipper Rashid Khan chipped in with two wickets.

Earlier, Zadran smashed seven fours and five sixes to guide Afghanistan to a formidable total. Rahmanullah Gurbaz started cautiously but survived an early setback when wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva dropped him off pacer Dilon Heyliger in the second over.

Gurbaz (30 off 20) took a few deliveries to get a feel for the pitch before unleashing a flurry of crisp boundaries. However, just as he looked settled, Jaskaran Singh caught him at deep point in the sixth over.

Jaskaran struck again shortly after, trapping the dangerous Gulbadin Naib lbw for one, briefly slowing Afghanistan’s momentum at 49 for two.

Zadran and Atal stitched 95-run partnership for third-wicket

The right-handed Zadran kept the score-board tickling, as he smashed freely against both pace and spin. Alongside Sediqullah Atal (44 off 32), he put on a 95-run third-wicket stand, dominating Canada’s spinners.

For Canada, Jaskaran Singh (3/52) was the only standout bowler, but fielding lapses and Zadran’s dominance ensured a tough chase in a match that was largely about pride.

