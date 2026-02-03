Home

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC and PCB open back-channel talks after Pakistan announce BOYCOTT of India match, report makes MASSIVE claim

The PCB are running the risk of getting legal notice from JioHotstar, the official broadcasters of ICC, if they boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India on February 15.

ICC and PCB have opened back-channel talks after Pakistan's decision to boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India on February 15. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan Government’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against India has reportedly prompted ‘back-channel talks’ between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amid concerns over potential financial fallout. On Sunday, Pakistan government announced that its national cricket team would not play the T20 World Cup group-stage match against India at Colombo’s R.Premadasa Stadium on February 15. The decision could reportedly cost world cricket more than $250 million.

As per ‘The Dawn’ report, a few other cricket boards have also extended support to the ICC in its attempt to reach an understanding with PCB. It is currently unclear whether Pakistan will be sanctioned for the move, with the ICC urging the PCB to consider the significant and long-term implications if the boycott were to go ahead.

Team Pakistan arrive in Colombo, ready to kickstart their campaign at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup Watch them in #T20WorldCup #PAKvNED | SAT, FEB 7, 10:30 PM pic.twitter.com/SMfAqWZ5Vc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 3, 2026

In response to Pakistan’s announcement, the ICC issued a strong statement on Sunday, urging the PCB to seek a mutually acceptable resolution and warning that selective participation undermines the principles of global competition. “While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule,” the ICC said.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” it added.

Pakistan is in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States of America (USA). All of Pakistan’s matches are scheduled for Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India.

Broadcasters set to take legal action against PCB

Meanwhile, according to the PTI news agency, the ICC have warned the PCB that it faces the prospect of legal action from T20 World Cup 2026’s official broadcasters JioStar owned by Mukesh Ambani for boycotting their February 15 game against India, a PCB source said on Tuesday.

A PCB source informed that although chairman Mohsin Naqvi had taken advice from the PCB’s legal experts before briefing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the issue last week, the board is bracing for some serious consequences.

“If Pakistan doesn’t relent and play against India, not only will they face financial penalties, perhaps a lawsuit from broadcasters but also any efforts to go to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) are likely to fail,” a PCB source was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

ICC’s DRC is an internal committee which doesn’t hear appeals against the decisions made by its own board. “The PCB might face problems regardless of their government directive to not play India as they are playing all their matches at a neutral venue (Sri Lanka) as per their wishes and not in India,” another PCB source said.

