Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC issues massive WARNING to PCB after Pakistan Govt announce decision to forfeit match vs India, says selective participation…

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC issues massive WARNING to PCB after Pakistan Govt announce decision to forfeit match vs India, says ‘selective participation…’

The ICC have issued a strong statement on Pakistan Government's decision to forfeit their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against India on February 15.

Pakistan cricket team have decided to forfeit their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India. (Source: X)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have issues a statement after Pakistan Government on Sunday announced the decision that the Pakistan cricket team will be forfeiting their Group A match vs Team India in Colombo on February 15. The ICC have made it clear to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as the national government that ‘selective participation’ will not be appreciated.

Pakistan government announced that the national team will be participating in the T20 World Cup 2026 beginning on February 7 but will be boycotting their Group A match vs India.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” the Pakistan Government posted on their social media handle.

The ICC, in response, made it clear that this decision by Pakistan could lead to ‘punitive’ actions. “The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” the ICC said in a statement on Sunday night.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

ICC issues statement on ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. https://t.co/QTZbB5y75e — ICC (@ICC) February 1, 2026

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the statement added.

In a statement posted on social media platform ‘X’, the government of Pakistan said it has granted approval to the Pakistan cricket team to take part in the tournament but said the team ‘shall not take the field’ for the February 15 fixture against India in Colombo.

The ICC claimed that Pakistan Government’s decision will undermine ‘spirit’ and ‘sanctity’ of the competitions. “ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions,” the ICC statement read.

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the statement added.

According to a report in Cricbuzz website, the host broadcaster could incur advertisement revenue losses which could be anything in the range of Rs 200 to 250 crore from the India vs Pakistan match whose 10-second TV or online commercial slot can cost up to Rs 40 lakh.

ICC can impose financial penalties on Pakistan Cricket Board

If Pakistan forfeit their match, it would hand full two points to India and the ICC retains the authority to impose financial penalties on the PCB.

To get a walkover, the opposition team – in this case Team India – needs to be present on the ground for the coin toss. The Indian team will travel to Colombo in Sri Lanka and captain Suryakumar Yadav will be walking out for the toss. Once Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha doesn’t appear, the match referee will award a walkover and two points to India.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” the ICC statement read.

“The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” the statement added.

What are SANCTIONS that can be imposed on Pakistan

ICC can dock World Test Championships Points from Pakistan

ICC can instruct member nations like Australia and England not to tour Pakistan for bilateral series, which will lead to massive financial loss for PCB

ICC can instruct member boards not to issue NOC (No-Objection Certificate) to play in Pakistan Super League, as a result PSL will not get any active international cricketers from foreign nations in their league.

ICC can ask PCB to pay up to $20 million to compensate for the loss of host broadcasters from their share of the profit.

The latest stand-off between Pakistan and ICC is due to the world body’s decision to remove Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup 2026 after they declined to accept security assurances for hosting matches in India and sought a complete shift of their fixtures to Sri Lanka. The ICC rejected the request and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland, a move that triggered sharp reactions within Pakistan’s cricketing and political establishment even as several former Pakistan players and officials advised against taking any decision that can hit country’s cricket.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.