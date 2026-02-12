T20 World Cup 2026: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca power Italy to HISTORIC 10-wicket win over Nepal

Home

Italy scripted history after they crushed Nepal to record first-ever win in the men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

T20 World Cup 2026: Debutants Italy scripted history after they secured a convincing 10 wickets win over Nepal to record first-ever win in the men’s T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Italy’s spinner dismantled Nepal out for a modest target of 123. Brothers Anthony Mosca (62 not out) and Justin Mosca (60 not out) stitched an impressive unbeaten opening stand of 124.

Italy chased down the target easily with 7.2 overs to spare

Chasing a modest target of 124, Justin scored 60* off 44 balls, which included three sixes and five fours, while Anthony also smashed six sixes and three fours to score 62 not out off only 32 balls.

Nepal were clearly the favourites on paper after their brilliant effort against England, but all their batter struggled in front of Italy’s accurate spin bowling and fielding, while they inexplicably held their best spinner Sandeep Lamichhane back for most of the powerplay.

By the time Lamichhane was brought into the attack, the Italian openers had already raced to 58 runs while chasing a modest target.

Anthony set the tone early by launching one over long-on in the opening over, while Justin went after Karan KC in the third, smashing two fours and a six as Italy got off to a blazing start.

Crishan Kalugamage and Ben Manenti restricted Nepal’s batter

Earlier, Ben Manenti (2/9) and Crishan Kalugamage (3/18) restricted Nepal’s batter with an outstanding spin display, as Italy bundled out their opponents for a low total.

The spinners dominated throughout the innings, with Italy maintaining excellent line and length, backed by sharp fielding, to keep Nepal under constant pressure.

Aarif Sheikh top-scored for Nepal with 27

None of Nepal’s specialist batters were able to attack Italy’s charge on what was otherwise a good batting surface.

Nepal, who was close to defeat England at the same venue in their previous match, were put under pressure early with the dismissal of Kushal Bhurtel and never really recovered.

Rohit Paudel briefly showed some resistance with two sixes, but the Nepal captain was caught near the boundary despite reading Kalugamage’s googly.

Aarif Sheikh top-scored for Nepal with 27, which featured three fours, while Karan KC remained unbeaten on 18 off 11 balls, hitting a six and a four, as the final wicket fell.

