  • Home
  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup 2026: Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis power Sri Lanka to 20-run win over Ireland

T20 World Cup 2026: Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis power Sri Lanka to 20-run win over Ireland

Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis guided Sri Lanka secure a commanding 20-runs win over Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener the R Premadasa Stadium.

Published date india.com Published: February 8, 2026 11:27 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
T20 World Cup 2026, Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Ross Adair, Hary Hector, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Paul Stirling
Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis power Sri Lanka to 20-run win over Ireland IN T20 World Cup 2026 opener (Source-IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Sri Lanka kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high with a clinical all-round performance, defeating Ireland by 20 runs on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Kamindu Mendis smashed a quick 44 off 19 balls, while Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten with a half-century, helping Sri Lanka post 163 for six after a slow beginning.

The Sri Lankan innings was also aided by a few dropped catches from the Irish fielders at the R Premadasa Stadium.

In response, Ireland were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

more to come…

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.