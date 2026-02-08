By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
T20 World Cup 2026: Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis power Sri Lanka to 20-run win over Ireland
Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis guided Sri Lanka secure a commanding 20-runs win over Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener the R Premadasa Stadium.
T20 World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Sri Lanka kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high with a clinical all-round performance, defeating Ireland by 20 runs on Sunday.
Sent in to bat, Kamindu Mendis smashed a quick 44 off 19 balls, while Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten with a half-century, helping Sri Lanka post 163 for six after a slow beginning.
The Sri Lankan innings was also aided by a few dropped catches from the Irish fielders at the R Premadasa Stadium.
In response, Ireland were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs.
more to come…
