T20 World Cup 2026: Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis power Sri Lanka to 20-run win over Ireland

Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis guided Sri Lanka secure a commanding 20-runs win over Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener the R Premadasa Stadium.

Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis power Sri Lanka to 20-run win over Ireland IN T20 World Cup 2026 opener (Source-IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Sri Lanka kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high with a clinical all-round performance, defeating Ireland by 20 runs on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Kamindu Mendis smashed a quick 44 off 19 balls, while Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten with a half-century, helping Sri Lanka post 163 for six after a slow beginning.

The Sri Lankan innings was also aided by a few dropped catches from the Irish fielders at the R Premadasa Stadium.

In response, Ireland were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs.

