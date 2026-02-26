Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram star as South Africa dominate West Indies in Super 8 match

T20 World Cup 2026: Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram star as South Africa dominate West Indies in Super 8 match

Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi's brilliant performance helps South Africa defeat West Indies by nine wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026.

South Africa defeat West Indies by 9 wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

On Thursday, February 26, the South Africa team successfully dominated West Indies and defeated them by nine wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

With this impressive victory, South Africa make their chances stronger for the semi-final qualifications after beating West Indies by 9 wickets. South Africa star players Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi played a crucial role for their team.

West Indies’ struggle with the bat

South Africa had won the toss and decided to bowl first. West Indies had a poor start as star players Brandon King and Shai Hope had a great start. Both batters smashed impressive boundaries at the beginning but couldn’t maintain it, because Kagiso Rabada dismissed Hope for 16 runs off 6 balls.

Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd’s fights back

After the dismissal of the openers, West Indies’ struggle continued in batting. At one point, the West Indies score was 83-7 in just 10.2 overs. However, all-rounder Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd came as a savoir for their team and played a blistering knock. Holder scored 49 runs off 31 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes. While Shepherd remained not out for 52 runs off 37 balls, including three fours and four sixes helped West Indies to post 176 runs on the board for 8 wickets.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada shines with the ball

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the star player as he bowled 4 overs and gave 30 runs with three big wickets from Brandon King, Rovman Powell and Roston Chase. Speaking about other players’ performance, Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch also shone with two wickets each.

Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock’s match-winning knock

Let’s discuss, South Africa’s batting performance. Captain Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock gave a brilliant start to the team and played some great shots. The West Indies bowling-attack doesn’t have any answer for their batting. Markram scored 82 runs off 46 balls, including seven boundaries and four sixes. While Quinton de Kock smashed 47 runs off 24 balls with four boundaries and four sixes and dismissed by Roston Chase.

While star batter Ryan Rickelton gave a finishing touch to the team with his great innings of 45 runs off 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. South Africa’s incredible performance led the team to a strong 9-wicket victory over West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

South Africa’s next match in the Super 8

This victory will help them to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa will play their next match against Zimbabwe on March 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

West Indies’ next match in the Super 8

West Indies will play their next match against the co-hosts, Team India on March 1 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.