T20 World Cup 2026: Narayan Jagadeesan and Ayush Badoni power Tilak Varma’s India A to 38-run win over USA in warm-up match

Narayan Jagadeesan and Ayush Badoni power Tilak Varma's India A to 38-run win over USA in T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match (Picture credits - X)

New Delhi: Narayan Jagadeeshan smashed an impressive century, supported by a three-wicket haul from Ravi Bishnoi, as Tilak Varma-led India A completely dominated the USA at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a massive target of 239, the USA offered some resistance but ultimately fell short, as they were all out for 200 in 19.4 overs.

Tilak Varma, who is returning after testicular surgery, played a cameo knock as he scored 38 off 24 deliveries. He contributed in all three departments, successfully passing his fitness test ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Jagdeesan and Badoni’s impressive knock guided India A post 238/3

Jagadeeshan’s brilliant 104 off 55 balls and skipper Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 60 off 26 balls helped India A post a massive total of 238/3 in their 20 overs.

Coming in to bat first in the warm-up match, India A picked a star-studded lineup led by Ayush Badoni, with Tilak Varma included in the playing XI to showcase his match fitness. Meanwhile, the recently arrived USA team used the encounter to fine-tune their preparations against a formidable India A side.

USA batters failed to convert their start into big score

The USA received some useful contributions from their batters, but no player could convert their start into a big score, and the team was all out for 200. Andries Gous top-scored with 44 off 31 balls, followed by Sanjay Krishnamurthi with 41 off 18, Shubham Ranjane with 28 off 17, and Harmeet Singh with 25 off 9. Talking about their bowling attack Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, and Shubham Ranjane picked up one wicket each.

These warm-up matches will offer the USA valuable match practice and an opportunity to assess strategies, fine-tune their plans, and make adjustments ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Tilak Varma is set to make a comeback to India’s T20 squad

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is set to make a comeback to India’s T20 squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup after fully recovering from a groin injury that kept him out of the New Zealand series.

Tilak is expected to feature in at least one warm-up game before rejoining the senior team led by Suryakumar Yadav, strengthening India’s batting lineup.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will play their warm-up match against South Africa on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while USA will face New Zealand in their second warm-up match on February 5.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

