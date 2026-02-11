Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Nathan Ellis powers Australia to dominant 67-run win over Ireland

Australia crushed Ireland by 67 runs in their Group B T20 World Cup 2026 opener on Wednesday, thanks to an impressive performance by Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

T20 World Cup 2026: Nathan Ellis powers Australia to dominant 67-run win over Ireland (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Pacer Nathan Ellis led-Australia bowling attack as he picked three-wicket in his opening spell as Australia crushed Ireland by 67 runs in their Group B T20 World Cup 2026 opener on Wednesday

Ellis blew Ireland’s top-order, while leg-spinner Adam Zampa also picked 4 wickets conceding 23 runs in 4 overs, which helped Australia clean their middle and lower-order. Ireland were all-out at 115 for 9 in 16.5 overs in pursuit of a challenging score of 183.

Paul Stirling was retired hurt and did not return to bat

Veteran Paul Stirling was retired hurt and did not return to bat, while With Mitchell Marsh virtually ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a groin injury, and with Mitchell Starc retired and Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined by injuries, Nathan Ellis stepped up and shouldered the responsibility as Australia’s lead pacer.

Earlier, Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis stitched a 61-run stand as Australia posted a competitive 182 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Josh Inglis (37) and Cameron Green (21) provided crucial runs, before Renshaw (37) and Stoinis (45) consolidated through the middle overs after Australia chose to bat on a sluggish surface. Ireland’s spinners bowled with discipline but were hurt by a few dropped chances in the field.

Inglis and Green launched an immediate attack after Travis Head’s wicket

After Travis Head departed in the opening over, Inglis and Green, however, launched an immediate counter-attack. Inglis opened up with back-to-back boundaries before edging another four in the third over.

Green joined in, using his reach to drive Barry McCarthy for a boundary and then launching him for a towering six, aided by the Colombo breeze. He followed it up with another massive six before mistiming a shot to midwicket, where he was caught.

Harry Tector removed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell soon after, bringing Stoinis together with Renshaw.

The duo steadied the innings while keeping the runs ticking over, rotating the strike effectively as Ireland maintained control through the middle phase. Just as Australia looked set to accelerate, Matthew Humphreys produced a beauty to knock over Renshaw’s stumps. Stoinis departed in the following over after smashing a six over deep mid-wicket.

Ireland conceded 53 runs in the final five overs, allowing Australia to finish strongly.

