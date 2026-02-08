T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal begin with HEARTBREAKING loss by 4 runs to two-time champions England

Home

England held on to beat Nepal by just four runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter. Despite a valiant late cameo from Lokesh Bam, Nepal came agonisingly close to a historic win.

T20 World Cup 2026: A late cameo from Lokesh Bam wasn’t enough as two-time World champions England held on to beat Nepal by four runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener match on Sunday.

Nepal was very close to pull off a miracle, finishing on 180/6 while chasing England’s 184/7. Lokesh Bam played a crucial role remaining unbeaten on 39 off 20 balls, but his late assault fell just short of taking Nepal over the line.

Requiring 10 runs in the final over, Nepal were unable to find the boundary as Sam Curran held his nerve under pressure, executing his yorkers to perfection and conceding only five runs, sealing a tense victory for England.

Skipper Rohit Paudel (39), Dipendra Singh Airee (39), Kushal Bhurtel (29), and Lokesh Bam, who smashed four boundaries and two sixes in a late flurry, battled valiantly but fell short of taking Nepal over the line.

Paudel and Airee stitched a solid 82-run partnership for the third wicket

Bhurtel had provided early fireworks, while a Paudel and Airee stitched a solid 82-run partnership for the third wicket between to steady the innings. Even after losing Aasif Sheikh early for 7, Bhurtel cut loose, scoring a rapid 29 off 17 balls, which included four boundaries and a six, to give Nepal a strong platform.

Nepal’s chase received a crucial boost in the 14th over when skipper Rohit Paudel attacked senior England bowler Rashid Khan. However, a drinks break halted the momentum Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee were building. Airee mis-timed a shot off Sam Curran in the 15th over, slowing Nepal’s charge.

Paudel’s innings ended soon after when he swept straight to Phil Salt at deep midwicket off Liam Dawson, curtailing a fine knock that had raised Nepal’s hopes.

Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook’s fifties guided England to a competitive 184/7

Earlier, Jacob Bethell (55) and skipper Harry Brook (53) played attacking fifties to guide England to a competitive 184/7.

On his T20 World Cup debut, young left-hander Bethell impressed grabbed attention with a rapid 35-ball half-century, which included four sixes and as many fours. Brook, looking to regain form, responded with a 32-ball 53 that included four sixes and three fours. The pair added a crucial 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket, helping England recover against a spirited Nepal bowling attack.

Young-pacer Sher Malla dismissed Phil Salt on his debut match

Nepal made an early impact, young-pacer Sher Malla dismissed Phil Salt (1) on the first ball of his second over. Nandan Yadav also struck, removing Jos Buttler (26) just as he began rebuilding the innings with Bethell, and Sandeep Lamichhane trapped Tom Banton leg-before in the seventh while he attempted a reverse sweep.

England finished strongly, scoring 45 runs in the final three overs, with Will Jacks hammering four sixes and a four to remain unbeaten on 39 off 18 balls.

In the field, Nepal held on to their catches, with Airee (2/23) and Yadav (2/25) claiming two wickets each, while Malla and Lamichhane also contributed with key dismissals.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.