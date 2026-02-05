Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha opens up on India match BOYCOTT, says ‘it is not…’

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revealed that the team will follow Government's advice on playing any game against India in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was part of ICC Captain's Day event in Colombo. (Source: X)

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is getting to lead his side in a World Cup for the first time in his career. However, it has not been an auspicious start for Salman Ali Agha ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan Government came up with the diktat that the national team will not be stepping on the field for their Group A fixture against arch-rivals India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

The Pakistan skipper spoke to the media for the first time since the Pakistan Government’s declaration on Sunday. The Government has, however, cleared their participation for the rest of the T20 World Cup 2026 beginning on Saturday.

Salman Ali Agha was part of the ICC Captain’s Day Event along with 7 other skippers from participating countries on Thursday. The event took place in Colombo while remaining 12 captains, including India’s Suryakumar Yadav, appeared in a similar event in Mumbai.

“The India game is not in our control. It’s the government’s and the PCB’s decision and we respect that. Whatever they are going to say, we will do that,” Agha said during the ICC Captain’s Day event on Thursday.

Salman Ali Agha said, “Bangladeshis are our brothers. We are grateful for their support for Pakistan. Its a pity that they are not playing in the tournament.” pic.twitter.com/PW1sdkpcZP — Rayham (@RayhamUnplugged) February 5, 2026

Pakistan will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 against Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground on Saturday. Salman Ali Agha said in the event of the two arch-rivals clashing in the knockouts, they will again abide by the decision taken by the Pakistan government.

The Captain’s Day event in Colombo was held at the Mercantile Cricket Association from 12pm IST onwards. The 8 participating captains will be divided into 2 groups – speaking at 12pm and 1230pm onwards. Pakistan with former winners Australia, co-hosts Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, UAE and Zimbabwe were part of the Colombo event.

“If we have to play them again in the semifinal or final, we will have to go back to them and act on their advice,” Agha said.

Pakistan cricket team’s decision, which was conveyed through an official government statement, is a political protest against Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament. The ICC declined Bangladesh’s request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds.

During the media meet in Colombo, Agha was also reminded about Pakistan’s embarrassing defeat to minnows USA in the 2024 edition of the tournament in the United States and West Indies. “Yes, we lost to the USA in the last World Cup, but that’s history now. It’s a new World Cup, a new team and a new combination, and we are very excited about it,” Salman Ali Agha said.

“It’s my first World Cup as a captain, and I’m very excited about that. I don’t know how to describe myself as a captain. As a captain, I just want to lead from the front and do as much as I can for the team, get the best out of the team, and prepare an environment where they can play at their best,” Agha added.

Pakistan are coming into this series with a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against former world champions Australia earlier this month.

