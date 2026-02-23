Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan issues BIG warning to Hundred owners Kavya Maran, Nita Ambani, Sanjiv Goenka, says we are not interested…

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan issues BIG warning to ‘Hundred’ owners Kavya Maran, Nita Ambani, Sanjiv Goenka, says ‘we are not interested…’

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is getting ready to take on England in their second Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026 currently with 220 runs in 4 matches with 1 century and 1 fifty to his name. His side are now getting ready to take on England in their second Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

The star Pakistan cricketer is one of 63 cricketers from his country who have put in their name for the ‘The Hundred’ 2026 season player auction next month. However, six of the eight franchises in ‘The Hundred’ league in United Kingdom have now been bought by Indian owners – London Spirit (owned by US-based tech investors), MI Oval (Reliance Industries – Nita Ambani), Manchester SuperGiants (RPSG Group – Sanjiv Goenka), Southern Brave (GMR Group), SunRisers Leeds (Sun TV – Kavya Maran) and Welsh Fire (US-based Sanjay Govil). There is speculation that the Indian owners will not bid for any Pakistan cricketer in the Hundred 2026 player auctions.

In response to this news, Sahibzada Farhan issued a big warning to the Indian owners ahead of his team’s T20 World Cup 2026 match vs England. “See, it’s not in our hands to decide who will pick us or not. That is not in our hands. Wherever we get a chance, who are interested can pick us and we are ready to play in that league. And we are not interested to play with the people, about whom you have spoken,” Farhan said in the pre-match press conference in Pallekele on Monday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Pakistan opener has registered for the auction at a base price of 50,000 pounds. “I have a lot of hope, every player wants to play for every league, and 100 is one of the best leagues. So hope for the best,” Farhan added.

Not a big deal to play Jofra Archer: Sahibzada Farhan

The 29-year-old, who scored a century in Pakistan’s league match against Namibia, said he didn’t consider facing pacy Jofra Archer as a ‘big challenge’. “It’s not a big deal to face Jofra Archer. We have already faced him in Pakistan. We have good bowlers, they also bowl at 145. So it’s not a big deal. Yes, like you said, they will definitely have planned it, but I have also planned it. It’s not that only he will have plans. So, we will see. It will be a good match,” Farhan said about facing Jofra Archer.

Farhan has scored 1142 runs in 44 T20I matches so far at an average of 27.85 with a strike-rate of 134.35 with 1 century and 9 fifties to his name. Asked if he will bring out the ‘gun celebration’ in the T20 World Cup 2026, Farhan said, “You asked about celebration, that was in the Asia Cup, this is the World Cup, so I bring celebrations accordingly everywhere. I try. You asked about senior players, they have played for 5 – 6 years, they have been through a lot, so we try that they can boost us up and explain things to us. And secondly, there is always criticism. Even if you are the top scorer in the tournament, people still talk about you.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.