T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan survive Dasun Shabaka BLAST but crash out of semis race despite 5-run win

Shaibazada Farhan's century along with Fakhar Zaman's brilliant knock go in vain as Pakistan, despite defeating Sri Lanka, are knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final race.

Pakistan crash out of semi-final race, despite 5-run win over Sri Lanka (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: The final Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Group 2 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy was a nail-bitter. Pakistan produced a clinical performance to defeat the co-hosts Sri Lanka by five runs, but the victory proved bittersweet as it eliminated them from semifinal contention.

However, celebrations erupt across New Zealand as they qualified for the semis, thanks to a superior net run rate (NRR). Pakistan, required a massive win to overtake New Zealand’s NRR and join already, qualified England in the last four.

