T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan take U-turn on BOYCOTT threat, set to depart for…

Pakistan cricket team are set to officially announce their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday, according to media reports.

Pakistan cricket team are set to depart for Colombo for T20 World Cup 2026 on February 2. (Source: X)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been dangling the sword of ‘boycott’ from the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 over the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the past week now. Ever since the ICC board took the decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland, Pakistan have been calling out the world body for ‘double standards’.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has claimed that the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the final decision on team’s participation in the tournament by Friday or next Monday. However, in what is a complete U-turn to their current stance, the PCB have decided on the scheduled departure of the team for Colombo on Monday (February 2), according to a report by PTI news agency.

“The PCB has already made travel arrangements for the World Cup squad to leave early morning on February 2 for Colombo,” a source was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

The source went on to add that PCB had shown full support to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over their ‘security concerns’ in playing in India but could not do anything further without damaging its own position within the ICC. The BCCI, PCB and ICC had also entered into a ‘tripartite agreement’ under which all India-Pakistan matches in ICC events until 2027 will be played at neutral venues.

“Keep in mind Pakistan’s entire World Cup schedule is in Sri Lanka, including the final if they qualify. So on what grounds can they boycott the tournament or the match against India?” the source questioned.

Pakistan cricket team are expected to confirm their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Salman Ali Agha’s side are set to face Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on February 7 – the opening day of the tournament.

However, there is still speculation that Pakistan may forfeit their Group A league match against arch-rivals India on February 15. The PCB is believed to be looking for loopholes to escape ICC sanctions and legal ramification if they decide not to play against Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian team in Colombo.

“When the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, met with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he made it clear that all options under consideration should ensure a stable and prosperous future for Pakistan cricket and maintain good relations with the ICC and member boards,” the PCB insider told PTI news agency.

The source added that the speculation lacked logic and failed to explain on what grounds the PCB could skip the World Cup or boycott the India match.

“The Indian government has said NO to their team playing in Pakistan, but there is no bar on India playing Pakistan in Asia Cup-level events or in ICC events at neutral venues,” he said.

“So how will Pakistan justify boycotting the match against India when its government has always claimed politics should not be mixed with sports?” the source questioned.