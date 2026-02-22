Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Phil Salt, Will Jacks help England THRASH Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Phil Salt, Will Jacks help England THRASH Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 clash

England secured a thrilling 51-run win over Sri Lanka in their first Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026, thanks to impressive performances form Phil Salt and Will Jacks

England secures 51-run win over Sri Lanka (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka’s started their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 campaign on a disappointing note as they collapsed dramatically as they suffered an embarrassing 51-run defeat to England in their opening Group 2 clash at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka showcased a disciplined bowling performance and restricted England to a modest total of 146/9 in their 20 overs.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage lead from the front as he picked 3 wickets conceding 26 runs, which including crucial lbw dismissals of Jos Buttler (7) and Harry Brook early on.

Phil Salt played a match-winning 62-run knock

Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dilshan Madushanka (2/25) provided brilliant support from the other end, ensuring England never gained momentum despite an impactful 62 off 40 balls knock from opener Phil Salt, who smashed six fours and two sixes.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Salt’s took the charge as rest of the lineup struggled on a tricky surface. In the end, Salt’s knock too proved to be vital to the final outcome of the match, even as his other colleagues in the batting unit failed miserably.

Will Jacks dismantled Sri Lanka top-order

Sri Lanka’s batting faced early setback as Will Jacks, who was introduced early by captain Harry Brook, grabbed 3 wickets conceding only 22 runs, which included two wickets in successive deliveries.

Jofra Archer supported Jacks superbly with pace and bounce as he finished with 2/20 to dismantle the top order. Pathum Nissanka (9), Kamil Mishara (6), Kusal Mendis (4), and Pavan Rathnayake (0) all departed cheaply, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 34/5 inside the first six overs.

The middle order steadied the innings for a brief period but England dominated with continuous pressure. Adil Rashid (2/13) and Liam Dawson (2/27) cleaned up the tail efficiently.

Sri Lanka recorded their most disappointing T20 collapse

Sri Lanka were all-out for 95 in 16.4 overs, marking one of their most disappointing collapses in recent T20 tournaments. England secured a comfortable victory, boosting their campaign in a tough group featuring Pakistan and New Zealand.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka, will be keen to make a strong comeback and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.